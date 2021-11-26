Two Weapons Likely Returning for Steelers on Sunday Against Bengals

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick Expected to Return on Sunday Against Bengals

    Cincinnati is hoping to sweep Pittsburgh for the first time since 2009.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to sweep the Steelers for the first time in 12 years on Sunday. 

    There will be one key difference between the team Cincinnati beat in Week 3 and Pittsburgh's defense this week. 

    Star defensive end T.J. Watt is expected to be back in the lineup. 

    "They didn’t have T.J. Watt, you’ve always got to be aware of him. It’ll be a different game," Joe Burrow said earlier this week. "Understanding what you’re looking at and where you have to go with the ball depending on the defensive look. If you’re confused, you’re not going to get the ball out on time. It comes with preparation and in this division, every team has every single week we’re talking about pass rushers. In this division, you’ve got to get the ball out quickly to have a chance."

    Watt is dealing with hip and knee injuries. He has 12.5 sacks and 29 tackles in eight games this season. 

    Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will also play for the Steelers. He was activated from the COVID-19 Reserve list on Thursday. 

    This Bengals' offense has topped the 30-point mark in four of their last five games. If they do that again on Sunday against the Steelers, then they have a good chance of taking down Pittsburgh for a third-straight game. 

    For more on the matchup, watch the video below.

