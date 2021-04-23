Trade Talks for Ravens Offensive Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. 'Heating Up'
CINCINNATI — Trade talks for Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown are "heating up" with the NFL Draft less than one week away according to Josina Anderson.
Baltimore brought in veteran tackle Alejandro Villanueva for a visit this week. The former Steeler could be a potential replacement for Brown, who has made it clear he wants to play left tackle.
"It's a situation where Baltimore knows my plan isn't to play right tackle," Brown told NFL.com this offseason. "I feel more comfortable on the left side. That's where I had played my whole life [before joining the Ravens]. I'm a better left tackle than right tackle."
The Ravens are already set at left tackle with former first round pick Ronnie Stanley. They did give Brown permission to seek a trade and it sounds like a deal could be coming in the near future.
He's entering the final year of his rookie deal and will make $3.384 million in 2021. A new contract will likely come from the team that trades for Brown.
His representatives have had trade conversations with six teams according to NFL.com.
It's unlikely that the Bengals and Ravens would complete a trade within the division, despite Cincinnati's need for offensive line help. It wouldn't be shocking to see Baltimore complete a deal before the 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29.
