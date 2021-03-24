T.Y. Hilton Re-Signing With Colts, Bengals' Receiver Options Dwindling in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — If the Bengals plan on replenishing their depleted wide receiver core in free agency, then they better do it quick.
T.Y. Hilton reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal to return to the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. He was arguably the best receiver left on the free agent market.
With Hilton off the board, Sammy Watkins likely takes that throne. He visited the Colts on Wednesday after spending Tuesday in Baltimore.
Watkins is probably the last veteran wide receiver that could come in and start for the Bengals right away. There are other veteran options that may contribute in 2021, but it looks like Cincinnati will have to upgrade the position in the draft.
A.J. Green, John Ross and Alex Erickson signed elsewhere in free agency. The Bengals desperately need more speed at wide receiver. That could mean taking Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle with the fifth overall pick.
If they don't add a veteran in the coming weeks, then the Bengals will likely take at least two wide receivers in the draft.
