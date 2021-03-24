T.Y. Hilton Re-Signing With Colts, Bengals' Receiver Options Dwindling in Free Agency

The Bengals could wait until the draft to address the wide receiver positon

CINCINNATI — If the Bengals plan on replenishing their depleted wide receiver core in free agency, then they better do it quick.

T.Y. Hilton reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal to return to the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday. He was arguably the best receiver left on the free agent market.

With Hilton off the board, Sammy Watkins likely takes that throne. He visited the Colts on Wednesday after spending Tuesday in Baltimore.

Watkins is probably the last veteran wide receiver that could come in and start for the Bengals right away. There are other veteran options that may contribute in 2021, but it looks like Cincinnati will have to upgrade the position in the draft.

A.J. Green, John Ross and Alex Erickson signed elsewhere in free agency. The Bengals desperately need more speed at wide receiver. That could mean taking Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle with the fifth overall pick.

If they don't add a veteran in the coming weeks, then the Bengals will likely take at least two wide receivers in the draft.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen Signing With Cincinnati

Bengals Bringing In Pro Bowl Edge Rusher For Visit

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency

Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target

Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency

Four Players the Bengals Should Sign

Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals

Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook