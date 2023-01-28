Cleveland Browns Have a Potential Breakout Linebacker in 2023

Heading into the 2023 season there will be real expectations for the Cleveland Browns defense to perform under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. A big help in making that happen would be linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah taking that next step. Pro Football Focus has named JOK as a breakout candidate for the Browns in 2023.

This season before his season-ending injury, the Notre Dame product posted a 64.3 grade.

Cleveland’s defense dramatically underachieved this season, but if things are better across the board in 2023, it should allow a talented playmaker like linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to shine. JOK was a dynamo as a rookie, but he put up average PFF grades and allowed a passer rating of 122.7 into his coverage this season.

Owusu-Koramoah appeared in 11 games in 2022 and made 70 tackles, seven for a loss, and matched his rookie total of two forced fumbles. As a rookie, JOK played in 14 games and made 76 tackles.

Over his first two seasons, Owusu-Koramoah has showcased a rare ability to shed blocks with how agile he is. He's made a living on doing so and quickly diagnosing the play. The next step in him becoming a high-level player at the position will be finishing plays. Schwartz should have the ability to put JOK in a position to succeed.

Cleveland's defense will be a lot different in 2023, it started with the new defensive coordinator. As it plays out, watching JOK in his defense should be interesting.

