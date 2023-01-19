Donovan Peoples-Jones was the Browns Most Consistent big Play Receiver in 2022

Donovan Peoples-Jones had his best year as a pro in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns were blessed with two wide receivers that went out and made plays in 2022. Both Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper produced an abundance of big plays for the team.

However, it was Peoples-Jones who did it at a more consistent rate. About 14.4 percent of Peoples-Jones big play looks that actually went for a big play, which led the Browns according to this data.

Cleveland had Amari Cooper turn 13.8 percent of his big play looks into a big play. Cooper had 132 looks compared to Peoples-Jones having 97.

Both wideouts were beneficial in the 11 games that Jacoby Brissett played in especially. Having two wideouts who can win helped the backup quarterback.

The Michigan product Peoples-Jones totaled 839 yards on 61 catches in 2022, as well as three touchdowns. In 2023, expect Peoples-Jones to take another step forward, as he has throughout his career thus far.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Defensive Free Agent Signing That Would Fill a Massive Hole for the Browns

Initial Reactions to Hiring of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator

Kareem Hunt Has Likely Played His Final Game for Cleveland

3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round

Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job

Browns Place Three on AP All-Pro Teams

Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?

Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Argues With Passenger as he is Booted off Plane

What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?

Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to... an End

Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings

Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help

Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue

Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts

Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job

Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida