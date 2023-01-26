Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Unsure on how he Would Celebrate First Ballot Entry into Canton with Cleveland

At this time, Joe Thomas is not sure how he would celebrate his entry into the Hall of Fame with Cleveland.

Before long the Cleveland Browns will likely have their newest member of the Pro Football of Fame. Longtime left tackle Joe Thomas is expected by many to be a first ballot recipient for the next class in 2023. When it comes to how he will celebrate it, Thomas is not sure.

"We obviously haven't put together any plans yet, just the preliminary ideas are being floated out there," Thomas said at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, in a video seen below.

Thomas made it clear that it would include the City of Cleveland, where he spent the entirety of his professional football career after being drafted out of Wisconsin.

"(We're) definitely doing something to celebrate the whole city, it's not too far down to Canton form where we are."

Thomas has the record of 10,363 consecutive snaps played since the NFL began recording snap counts in 1999. That stat alone is one of the reasons the 10 time Pro Bowl recipient will be heading to Canton.

