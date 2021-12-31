Preview: Cardinals Face Dynamic Cowboys in Pre-Playoffs Test

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The Arizona Cardinals locked in a playoff spot last week, and the Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East.

However, Sunday's marquee matchup between the two sides has high stakes for where in the playoff picture they will stand.

Arizona is one game back of the Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West, and LA can clinch the division with a win over Baltimore and a Cardinals loss.

Dallas is one game back of the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the NFC, a valued position since only one squad per conference gets a bye in the playoffs.

Week 17 is also important for the Cardinals as they need to get back on track before the playoffs begin. Their last three results have been losses to the Rams, Lions and Colts.

Their players have said in press conferences that they have time to find themselves, and this is a week-to-week league. But this week could show what a Cardinals playoff game could look like, for better or worse.

Essential info

Game setting Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2:225 p.m. from AT&T Stadium TV FOX with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi National radio Compass Radio with Jerry Recco and Danny White Local radio Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley, Paul Calvisi Spanish radio KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu Betting line Cardinals +6 underdogs on SI Sportsbook

Inside slant

The two sides have trended in opposite ways recently.

Arizona struggled to move the ball offensively last week.

The Cowboys gained 497 yards in a 56-14 annihilation of the Washington Football Team. They have won four straight games and are mostly healthy compared to most teams.

The Cardinals are missing a lot of depth this week:

Running back James Conner (heel) and wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) are questionable.

Safety Budda Baker (ribs) and defensive end Zach Allen (ankle) are questionable

Edge rushers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard are on the COVID list

Left tackle D.J. Humphries is on the COVID list

Cornerback Marco Wilson is out (shoulder)

Plus, of course, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, cornerback Robert Alford and defensive end J.J. Watt are on injured reserve.

The Cowboys have a scary arsenal on offense, led by quarterback Dak Prescott.

"You have to have a great scheme to disguise coverages and disguise looks to make the down fair for you," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "If you don't, (Prescott) will put his team in the best play possible."

Next Gen Stats

They lead the league in points per game with 30.5, and their defense has also been stout.

Dallas has not allowed more than 20 points in a game since Nov. 25 against the Raiders. They are a fast unit with a rapidly ascending star at linebacker, rookie Micah Parsons. He has 13 sacks and is in the conversation for defensive player of the year.

"One of the most talented rosters in the NFL," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "(Cowboys defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn has done a tremendous job with that defense. They’re flying around, playing with a lot of energy, a lot of juice, turning the ball over. They look incredible."

Defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence are also a dangerous duo when healthy, and they are now.

The Cowboys also lead the league in takeaways and third-down defense.

This is a very difficult opponent, a playoff team that Arizona could face again.

"I think it does have a level of playoff-type of mentality, especially with how the past few games have gone for us," linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "We're trying to right this thing and get rolling heading into the playoffs. This is a big one for us."

The Cardinals dominated the Cowboys 38-10 last season, but that was a very different looking matchup.

However, Arizona did most of its damage in the ground, which could be the strategy on Sunday. The Cowboys allow 4.5 yards per rush. It's their weakest link defensively.

The Cardinals may have Conner and Chase Edmonds as a backfield tandem again if the former plays.

Getting that rolling and sticking to it, despite it not fitting the typical Air Raid mantra, could be how the Cardinals keep possession, move the ball and avoid the pass rush and potential turnovers.

The Cardinals felt that they beat themselves in many ways with 11 penalties, three missed kicks and sloppy play last Saturday. They won't beat playoff teams without snuffing those out, which is something they struggled with last year.

Kyler Murray's AT&T history

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a rich history playing in Dallas. He's is an all-time great Texas high school quarterback, going undefeated as a starter at Allen in the Dallas area.

He is currently 8-0 at the Cowboys' stadium, with wins in high school, college and last season in the NFL.

“Since high school, I’ve been on pretty good teams, had the privilege to play with a lot of great players, great coaches, and we’ve shown up whenever we’ve played there," Murray said. "I’m not going to make it more than what it is. I don’t know, I guess good juju in that building.”

Injury report

Matchup history

The Cardinals' history against Dallas has mostly been painful.

The Cowboys beat the Cardinals 13 straight times in the 1990s.

But, Arizona is on an upswing in this matchup having won five of six, with two in overtime.

Murray passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns paired with 74 rushing yards last season.

Safety Budda Baker had a sack and an interception.

