Projected Dallas Cowboys starting CBs for Week 1 with Trevon Diggs, Caelen Carson out
The Dallas Cowboys' defensive backfield has been decimated by injuries throughout the past year, with more injuries in training camp that continue to weaken the depth at cornerback.
All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler both started camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after suffering season-ending injuries in 2024, while Shavon Revel Jr., the team's third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, started training camp on the non-football injury (NFI) list.
This week, the Cowboys announced that last year's fifth-round pick Caelen Carson will miss several weeks with a hyperextended knee. Then, we learned Revel suffered a setback with his knee recovery and is expected to miss another six to eight weeks.
While there are so many players sidelined with injuries, the cornerback pecking order is beginning to take shape, and one of the biggest winners has been Kaiir Elam, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Buffalo Bills.
Elam has been one of the training camp standouts and is currently projected to start the season along with All-Pro DaRon Bland.
Depending on whether Bland lines up outside or in the slot will determine whether Israel Mukuamu or Kemon Hall gets the final starting role.
It's going to be interesting to see how the remainder of training camp or the preseason will impact the current projections, but the Bland, Elam, and Mukuamu trio sounds like a safe bet.
Whether it works in the season opener against the division rival, defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday, September 4, remains to be seen.
