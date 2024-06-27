Dolphins Training Camp: DT Neville Gallimore
The Miami Dolphins will attempt to make up for the loss of former defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in an aggregate style, including free agent signing Neville Gallimore. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 in the third round (82nd overall) and has played in 52 NFL games across his four seasons.
Gallimore started in 14 games throughout his professional career and has 90 tackles and four sacks since his rookie season. He will enter training camp to compete within a battleground position, as Wilkins is now in Las Vegas with the Raiders.
The Dolphins could have a worthy anchor on their defensive line, as Gallimore is a solid tackler and rush defender. While he is not the pass-rushing threat other interior linemen are, he will make his money plugging the middle and handling the rush.
Gallimore is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
NEVILLE GALLIMORE, DT
Height: 6-2
Weight: 302 lbs.
Exp.: 5 Years
School: Oklahoma
How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas), 2024
2023 in Review
Gallimore didn’t get a starting opportunity in Dallas in 2023. He saw action in all 17 games for the Cowboys, including their playoff loss to Green Bay.
He played 288 defensive snaps (27%) for Dallas last season and registered 16 total tackles, a sack, 2 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.
Contract/Cap Info
Gallimore signed a one-year, $1.79 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, which includes a guaranteed $665,000 signing bonus.
In 2024, Gallimore will earn a base salary of $1.12 million with a signing bonus of $665,000, and a cap hit of $1.79 million with the same dead cap value. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
2024 Preview
Gallimore will have to fend off other defensive tackles signed during the offseason to earn a role in helping absorb the loss of Wilkins. His competition includes new defensive linemen iTeair Tart, Isaiah Mack, Benito Jones and Jonathan Harris.
Additionally, the Dolphins recently signed 16-year veteran Calais Campbell, a former Miami Hurricanes star in college, who is more of a defensive end in a 3-4 look. The Dolphins returning in 2024 to compete for work will be Da’Shawn Hand and Brandon Pili. Rookies include undrafted free agents Mario Kendricks and Leonard Payne.
The leader of this line is veteran Zach Sieler, who now takes on the Wilkins role as head of the room. Campbell is a fine addition to help Sieler and the pass rush. Gallimore’s ability to play the run effectively could be his ticket to a significant role.
He could be a solid fit in new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s set, where he happens to rotate defensive linemen in and out consistently.
