Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Jonathan Harris
The Miami Dolphins will have an interesting evaluation process on the defensive line this summer, a unit that will see several new faces, including free agent signee Jonathan Harris. Formerly of the Denver Broncos, Harris and a slew of new Dolphins will compete for snaps on the defensive front now that Christian Wilkins took a lucrative free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Harris, undrafted in 2019, originally played for the Chicago Bears before being waived a few weeks into that season and then was picked up by Denver. Harris has played in 33 career NFL games, starting nine. He has 81 tackles, six for loss, one sack, and six quarterback hits.
Harris is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
JONATHAN HARRIS, DT
Height: 6-5
Weight: 295 lbs.
Exp.: 4 Years
School: Lindenwood
How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Denver), 2024
2023 in Review
Last season in Denver, Harris saw action in every game and got the starting nod in five contests. He picked up his first career sack in Week 13 against the Houston Texans and totaled 43 tackles, 26 solo, four for loss, and four quarterback hits during the 2023 season.
He played 529 defensive snaps (47%) and 79 on special teams (17%). While the numbers aren’t gaudy, Harris is a well-rounded defensive lineman who can handle himself against the run.
Contract/Cap Info
Harris and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a one-year contract with a salary of $1.8 million, including a $300,000 signing bonus with $625,000 guaranteed. His base salary in 2024 will be $1.2 million with a cap hit of $1.8 million and a dead cap value of $625,000.
2024 Preview
Harris will face competition in training camp this July from fellow new Dolphins on the defensive line such as Teair Tart, Isaiah Mack, Benito Jones and Neville Gallimore. The Dolphins also recently brought in a 16-year veteran in former Miami Hurricanes standout defensive end Calais Campbell, who will be a significant factor as an edge setter for the Dolphins defense.
Da’Shawn Hand and Brandon Pili will return to compete 2024, and undrafted rookie free agents Mario Kendricks and Leonard Payne also will battle this summer.
With the loss of Wilkins and the addition of new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, the defensive line is a position room to circle once rookies and veterans all report to camp.
Weaver has a history of utilizing several defensive tackles in a rotation, so while there is a crowded roster at the moment, the competition with Harris and company will be at a fever pitch under the South Florida summer sun.
PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Tanner Conner
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Lester Cotton
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR River Cracraft
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Jack Driscoll
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Liam Eichenberg
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Erik Ezukanma
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: TE Jody Fortson
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Kendall Fuller
-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DT Neville Gallimore