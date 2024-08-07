QB Jayden Daniels continues to blow away the Commanders
The Washington Commanders are already getting immediate returns from their 2024 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick, as quarterback Jayden Daniels is blowing the doors off of the facility during training camp. The newest person to be wowed by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner? Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Speaking to the media, Kingsbury had this to say about the new face of the franchise in Washington:
“Yeah, I love the process. I love how he approaches each day, how he handles the good, the bad, all the installs. He must study it like crazy at night, because every morning when we get here and he walks through with us, he nails it. And so, you just appreciate the work he’s putting in. He’s paying the cost to try and get where he wants to get. And that’s all you can ask from a young player.”- Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury on Daniels
Daniels went through a lot during his college career from being a freshman phenom at Arizona State, to transferring out due to their recruiting violations, to putting it all together at LSU. Somewhere along the way, however, Daniels put it all together. And it seems to be clicking through Commanders training camp thus far.
The Commanders have their first preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday afternoon. Will we see the anticipated debut of Daniels in his NFL jersey?
