2022 NFL Mock Draft: Two Rounds With The Next Top Edge Rusher
With week zero in the books, the college football season is officially underway. There will be some surprises and breakout candidates that come onto the scene, but here is a look at some players to keep an eye on for early in the season:
Round One
1. Houston Texans: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
The Houston Texans need to make it a point to find their next franchise quarterback. Strong could be a prospect that rises like Zach Wilson with another strong year.
2. Detroit Lions: Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma
Arguably the best quarterback in the upcoming draft, Rattler brings a unique skill set that could make him the next top young quarterback in the NFL.
3. Cincinnati Bengals: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
A freak of nature at his size, Leal can do it all. He has a little Chris Jones in him with his ability to rush the passer. He's also a major threat in the running game.
4.New York Jets: Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
While last year wasn't as strong as his freshman year, Stingley still possesses the raw talent to be the top corner in this draft class.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Without a doubt, a top-five selection, Thibodeaux is a monster on the edge. The next great edge rusher is about to enter the NFL and wreak havoc on the league.
6. Philadelphia Eagles: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
The Eagles need to address their cornerback room. Booth can fix many problems for them. He may not have been the most talked-about guy in Clemsons' secondary, but you're going to see what he can do this year.
7. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Hamilton, DS, Notre Dame
It would be surprising to see Hamilton fall out of the top-five picks with the type of talent he has. He can do it all. The Falcons would benefit greatly from selecting Hamilton.
8. Carolina Panthers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
9. Las Vegas Raiders: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
10. New York Giants: Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
11. New York Giants: Drake Jackson, DE, USC
12. Arizona Cardinals: Ainias Smith, RB/WR, Texas A&M
13. Washington Football Team: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
While Howell might not be the most well-rounded quarterback in the upcoming draft class, he still possesses the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks in this class and service as a solid starting quarterback.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
15. Minnesota Vikings: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Outside of an aging Adam Thielen and young star Justin Jefferson, the Vikings need to look at upgrading their passing weapons. Wilson can be a monster at receiver for Kirk Cousins.
16. Denver Broncos: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
18. New England Patriots: Adam Anderson, DE, Georgia
With Anderson's athleticism and bend, he can be a staple piece as an edge rusher for the Patriots.
19. New Orleans Saints: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
20. Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State
21. Dallas Cowboys: Lewis Cine, DS, Georgia
22. Indianapolis Colts: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
23. Tennessee Titans: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
24. New York Jets: Ricky Stromberg, iOL, Arkansas
25. Cleveland Browns: Travis Jones, DT, UConn
26. Miami Dolphins: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
27. Baltimore Ravens: Sean Rhyan, OT, UCLA
28. Green Bay Packers: Darian Kinnard, OG, Kentucky
29. Buffalo Bills: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
30. Detroit Lions: Jordan Battle, DS, Alabama
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
With running backs popping up left and right, the position seems to be getting pushed back further in drafts. That shouldn't happen with a guy like Hall. He's a tremendous, strong runner that can make defenders miss. He will likely be the top running back selected and could be the only first-round running back.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Round 2
33. Houston Texans: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
A cornerback that needs to be talked about more, Gardner can play in any type of defense. The Texans will be thrilled with their selection after taking their franchise quarterback with their first pick.
34. Detroit Lions: Drake London, WR, USC
35. Cincinnati Bengals: Brandon Joseph, DS, Northwestern
36. New York Jets: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
37. Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
38. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa
What a tremendous pick this would be for the Eagles. With Jason Kelce aging, Linderbaum can step in on day one and contribute as a viable option in the middle of their offensive line.
39. New York Giants: Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
40. Atlanta Falcons: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
Despite the ACL tear this year, Pickens still provides a valuable weapon in the passing game. Pairing with Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts, this offense would be extremely dangerous if they could add Pickens.
41. New York Jets: Austin Stogner, TE, Oklahoma
42. Chicago Bears: Nik Bonitto, OLB, Oklahoma
43. Denver Broncos: Daxton Hill, DS, Michigan
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Ikem Ekwonu, OG, North Carolina State
45. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
46. Washington Football Team: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
47. Minnesota Vikings: Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota
The Vikings select the Minnesota kid to stay in the state. Mafe was on Bruce Feldman's "Freak List" last year, and that's exactly what he is. A tremendous athlete that is raw and a ball of clay. Perfect for Andre Patterson and the Vikings' defense.
48. Los Angeles Chargers: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
49. New England Patriots: Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State
50. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zion Nelson, OT, Miami (FL)
51. Miami Dolphins: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
52. New Orleans Saints: Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama
53. Dallas Cowboys: Tyreke Smith, DE, Ohio State
54. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
55. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
56. Philadelphia Eagles: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
A young budding star is forming at tackle. Cross can play all across the offensive line but will make for a strong starting tackle in the NFL.
57. San Francisco 49ers: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
58. Cleveland Browns: John Metchie, WR, Alabama
59. Buffalo Bills: Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
60. Los Angeles Rams: Jarrett Patterson, iOL, Notre Dame
61. Baltimore Ravens: Christopher Allen, DE, Alabama
62. Green Bay Packers: Isaiah Thomas, DE, Oklahoma
63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
His last name is Flowers because of how beautifully he moves in the open field. His ability to create separation with his fluid motions and loose hips will cause many problems for defenders.
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
