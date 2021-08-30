2022 NFL Mock Draft: Two Rounds With The Next Top Edge Rusher

The latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft Monday. Who does your favorite team select in the upcoming NFL Draft?

With week zero in the books, the college football season is officially underway. There will be some surprises and breakout candidates that come onto the scene, but here is a look at some players to keep an eye on for early in the season:

Round One

The Houston Texans need to make it a point to find their next franchise quarterback. Strong could be a prospect that rises like Zach Wilson with another strong year.

Arguably the best quarterback in the upcoming draft, Rattler brings a unique skill set that could make him the next top young quarterback in the NFL.

A freak of nature at his size, Leal can do it all. He has a little Chris Jones in him with his ability to rush the passer. He's also a major threat in the running game.

While last year wasn't as strong as his freshman year, Stingley still possesses the raw talent to be the top corner in this draft class.

Without a doubt, a top-five selection, Thibodeaux is a monster on the edge. The next great edge rusher is about to enter the NFL and wreak havoc on the league.

The Eagles need to address their cornerback room. Booth can fix many problems for them. He may not have been the most talked-about guy in Clemsons' secondary, but you're going to see what he can do this year.

It would be surprising to see Hamilton fall out of the top-five picks with the type of talent he has. He can do it all. The Falcons would benefit greatly from selecting Hamilton.

While Howell might not be the most well-rounded quarterback in the upcoming draft class, he still possesses the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks in this class and service as a solid starting quarterback.

Outside of an aging Adam Thielen and young star Justin Jefferson, the Vikings need to look at upgrading their passing weapons. Wilson can be a monster at receiver for Kirk Cousins.

With Anderson's athleticism and bend, he can be a staple piece as an edge rusher for the Patriots.

With running backs popping up left and right, the position seems to be getting pushed back further in drafts. That shouldn't happen with a guy like Hall. He's a tremendous, strong runner that can make defenders miss. He will likely be the top running back selected and could be the only first-round running back.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Round 2

A cornerback that needs to be talked about more, Gardner can play in any type of defense. The Texans will be thrilled with their selection after taking their franchise quarterback with their first pick.

What a tremendous pick this would be for the Eagles. With Jason Kelce aging, Linderbaum can step in on day one and contribute as a viable option in the middle of their offensive line.

Despite the ACL tear this year, Pickens still provides a valuable weapon in the passing game. Pairing with Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts, this offense would be extremely dangerous if they could add Pickens.

The Vikings select the Minnesota kid to stay in the state. Mafe was on Bruce Feldman's "Freak List" last year, and that's exactly what he is. A tremendous athlete that is raw and a ball of clay. Perfect for Andre Patterson and the Vikings' defense.

50. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zion Nelson, OT, Miami (FL)

A young budding star is forming at tackle. Cross can play all across the offensive line but will make for a strong starting tackle in the NFL.

His last name is Flowers because of how beautifully he moves in the open field. His ability to create separation with his fluid motions and loose hips will cause many problems for defenders.

