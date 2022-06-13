2023 NFL Mock Draft: High-Potential Players Sneak Into First round
The NFL season is nearing, and the college football season is even closer. Before the season begins, get to know the players that could find their way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.
*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
1. Atlanta Falcons: LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
5. New York Jets: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
8. Chicago Bears: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
9. New York Giants: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
10. Washington Commanders: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
15. Miami Dolphins: LB BJ Ojulari, LSU
16. New England Patriots: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
18. Houston Texans (via CLE): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
19. Philadelphia Eagles: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
20. Baltimore Ravens: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Justin Flowe, Oregon
23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
25. Indianapolis Colts: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
26. Dallas Cowboys: S Jordan Battle, Alabama
27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
29. Green Bay Packers: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern
30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
32. Buffalo Bills: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina