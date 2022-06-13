2023 NFL Mock Draft: High-Potential Players Sneak Into First round

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects could go in the first round?

The NFL season is nearing, and the college football season is even closer. Before the season begins, get to know the players that could find their way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

1. Atlanta Falcons: LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

5. New York Jets: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

8. Chicago Bears: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

9. New York Giants: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

10. Washington Commanders: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

15. Miami Dolphins: LB BJ Ojulari, LSU

16. New England Patriots: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

19. Philadelphia Eagles: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

20. Baltimore Ravens: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Justin Flowe, Oregon

23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

25. Indianapolis Colts: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

29. Green Bay Packers: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

32. Buffalo Bills: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

