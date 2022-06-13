Skip to main content
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Mock Draft: High-Potential Players Sneak Into First round

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects could go in the first round?

The NFL season is nearing, and the college football season is even closer. Before the season begins, get to know the players that could find their way into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With positional needs for teams likely to change throughout the season and there on after, keep checking back every Monday for the latest updated 2023 NFL mock draft.

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

1. Atlanta Falcons: LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

2. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

4. Seattle Seahawks: QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

5. New York Jets: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7. Carolina Panthers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

8. Chicago Bears: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

9. New York Giants: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

10. Washington Commanders: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

15. Miami Dolphins: LB BJ Ojulari, LSU

16. New England Patriots: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

19. Philadelphia Eagles: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

20. Baltimore Ravens: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): LB Justin Flowe, Oregon

23. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

25. Indianapolis Colts: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

26. Dallas Cowboys: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

29. Green Bay Packers: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

30. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jordan Addison, USC

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

32. Buffalo Bills: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2023 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Selections

2022 NFL Draft UDFA Tracker

Scouting Reports

NFL Mock Drafts

In This Article (32)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Nolan Smith
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
USATSI_15019987
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State Cyclones

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
USATSI_15416350
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: John Emery Jr., Running Back, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
USATSI_16446664
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Grayson McCall, Quarterback, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 12, 2022
Ventrell Miller
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ventrell Miller, Linebacker, Florida Gators

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 12, 2022
Trey Dean III
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trey Dean III, Safety, Florida Gators

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 12, 2022
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft Matchup Preview: Penn State CB Joey Porter's Brutal Schedule of WR Matchups

By Eli Nachmany19 hours ago
USATSI_15384875
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Josh Whyle, Tight End, Cincinnati Bearcats

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 11, 2022