2023 NFL Mock Draft: Skilled Position Prospects Dominate Round 1
With the 2022 NFL Draft deep in the rearview mirror, it's time to turn to the 2023 NFL Draft and get ready for a new class of rookies. One thing is for sure -- the crop of upcoming quarterbacks is exceptionally talented, meaning we should see several signal-callers make their way into first-round consideration next year.
After one of the wildest and most unique NFL Draft experiences ever witnessed in Las Vegas, here’s a look at how round one of the 2023 NFL Draft could shape up. The city of Kansas City, you are now on the clock!
*The draft order is from Tankathon.com
1. Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2. Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
3. Detroit Lions: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
4. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
5. New York Jets: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
6. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
7. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
8. Chicago Bears: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
9. New York Giants: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
10. Washington Commanders: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
11. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Jordan Addison, USC
13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
Read More
15. Miami Dolphins: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
16. New England Patriots: LB BJ Ojulari, LSU
17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
18. Houston Texans (via CLE): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
19. Philadelphia Eagles: S Jordan Battle, Alabama
20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
23. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Ryan Hayes, Michigan
24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
25. Indianapolis Colts: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
26. Dallas Cowboys: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
29. Green Bay Packers: WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
30. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Ali Gaye, LSU
31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
32. Buffalo Bills: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern