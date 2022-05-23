2023 NFL Mock Draft: Skilled Position Prospects Dominate Round 1

As we look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, we jump to next April and the 2023 NFL Draft. What prospects could go in the first round?

With the 2022 NFL Draft deep in the rearview mirror, it's time to turn to the 2023 NFL Draft and get ready for a new class of rookies. One thing is for sure -- the crop of upcoming quarterbacks is exceptionally talented, meaning we should see several signal-callers make their way into first-round consideration next year.

After one of the wildest and most unique NFL Draft experiences ever witnessed in Las Vegas, here’s a look at how round one of the 2023 NFL Draft could shape up. The city of Kansas City, you are now on the clock!

*The draft order is from Tankathon.com

1. Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

2. Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

3. Detroit Lions: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

4. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

5. New York Jets: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

7. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

8. Chicago Bears: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

9. New York Giants: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

10. Washington Commanders: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

11. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

12. Minnesota Vikings: WR Jordan Addison, USC

13. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

14. Las Vegas Raiders: iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

15. Miami Dolphins: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

16. New England Patriots: LB BJ Ojulari, LSU

17. Tennessee Titans: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

18. Houston Texans (via CLE): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

19. Philadelphia Eagles: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

20. Baltimore Ravens: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

21. Arizona Cardinals: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

22. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): QB Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

23. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Ryan Hayes, Michigan

24. Miami Dolphins (via SF): iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

25. Indianapolis Colts: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

26. Dallas Cowboys: WR Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

27. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

28. Detroit Lions (via LAR): LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

29. Green Bay Packers: WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

30. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Ali Gaye, LSU

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

32. Buffalo Bills: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT