2021 NFL Draft Runningback Superlatives: Best Speed, Power, Upside and More

Strength of Class: QB = 8 | RB = 6 | WR = 8.5 | TE = 6 | OT = 7.5 | OG = 6 | C = 6 | DT = 5.5 | DE = 7 | LB = 7 | CB = 7.5 | S = 5.5

The 2021 running back class has a top three for most people and it is North Carolina’s Javonte Williams who takes home two superlatives on a list dominated by Tar Heels. Williams makes his presence felt as a runner as much as anyone in college football and will be able to stay on the field on third down in the NFL thanks to his pass blocking prowess. His teammate Michael Carter is a runner that consistently finds running lanes, getting out of bad situations with his vision. Najee Harris from Alabama who is expected to be the first back off the board displays soft hands on his tape, making him a dangerous receiving weapon at 6’2, 230 lbs. The ACC’s all-time leading scorer, Travis Etienne may have disappointed some with his 40-yard dash time of 4.41 but that is still plenty fast and when watching him play, his speed stands out constantly. Michigan’s Chris Evans was not productive in college. A strong senior bowl and pro day along with his receiving ability should help him make a roster.

RB = Speed: Travis Etienne | Vision: Michael Carter | Power: Javonte Williams | Elusiveness: Jaret Patterson | Receiving/Route Runner: Demetric Felton | Blocking: Javonte Williams | Ball Security/Best Hands: Najee Harris | Sleeper: Elijah Mitchell | Make-It: Chris Evans | Upside: Kenneth Gainwell

