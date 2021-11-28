2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Invite Tracker

The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of excellence! Please check back frequently for the latest updates for the 2022 NFL Draft all-star game circuit. Keep tabs with the official invitations and rosters below:

· Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)

· East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)

· NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)

· Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)

· SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)

· Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)

· College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)

