November 28, 2021
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Invite Tracker
View the latest and most up to date list of every 2022 NFL Draft All Star game invite tracker.
The NFL Draft Bible has been bringing you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of excellence! Please check back frequently for the latest updates for the 2022 NFL Draft all-star game circuit. Keep tabs with the official invitations and rosters below:

· Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)

· East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)

· NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)

· Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)

· SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)

· Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)

· College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)

*For 24/7/365 coverage o0f the NFL Draft be sure to follow us on social media @NFLDraftBible

