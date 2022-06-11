2023 NFL Draft Matchup Preview: Penn State CB Joey Porter's Brutal Schedule of WR Matchups

Penn State corner Joey Porter Jr. could be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But first, he is going to have to get through a series of tough matchups with top wide receivers this season.

At this point in the year, ranking the cornerbacks for the 2023 NFL Draft is akin to throwing darts at the wall in a dark room. Nevertheless, certain prospects stand out. One of the more intriguing names is Joey Porter Jr., a redshirt junior at Penn State. But he has a brutal schedule coming up.

Porter was solid last season, garnering third-team All-Big Ten honors as a redshirt sophomore. Two things that excite NFL talent evaluators about Porter are his size and length at the cornerback position; the Nittany Lions’ website lists him at 6-foot-2, 196 pounds. Of course, Porter is also the son of legendary Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter.

By the end of the 2022 college football season, we are going to know if Porter is first-round material. Over the course of the season, Porter will face off against a terrifying gauntlet of some of the top wide receivers in college football. This piece previews some of the games this season in which Porter will match up against a wide receiver who is also a presumptive 2023 NFL Draft prospect.

Sept. 17 at Auburn

Matchup: Shedrick Jackson

Penn State’s first couple of games are against Purdue and Ohio. With Purdue wideout Milton Wright declared academically ineligible to play this season, Porter’s first big test will come in the Nittany Lions’ third game—against Auburn and Shedrick Jackson.

Those who follow the draft are not yet sure what to make of Jackson, who burst onto the scene last season with 40 catches for 527 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers. He has the most receiving yards of any returning wideout on Auburn’s roster, and he boasts NFL size. Like Porter, Jackson has family ties to the NFL; he is the nephew of Bo Jackson. But also like Porter, Jackson has made a name for himself in his own right. If Jackson puts together a big year, he could be a mid- to late-round draftee.

Oct. 15 at Michigan

Matchup(s): Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson

After Central Michigan and Northwestern, Porter will play against a Michigan team that could send multiple receivers to the NFL. To be sure, Northwestern’s Malik Washington might play his way into the back end of the 2023 NFL Draft. But for Michigan, both Bell and Johnson go into the season as players to watch.

The two receivers cut different profiles. Expectations are high for Bell, who missed almost all of last season with a torn ACL. He is a stellar route-runner with exceptional body control, and he looks like an early Day-3 pick who could make a push for Day 2 if he makes a big comeback. Meanwhile, Johnson led Michigan in receptions and receiving yards last season. He is a big-bodied split end who excels at getting himself between the ball and the defender. Johnson is a fringe late-rounder going into the year.

Oct. 29 vs. Ohio State

Penn State’s Oct. 22 game against Minnesota is not going to be a walk in the park for Porter, who will have to face off against Chris Autman-Bell. The sixth-year pass catcher has been consistently good for the Golden Gophers and should be at least a camp invitee at the next level. But Oct. 29 is the date to circle on the calendar.

Smith-Njigba may be the best wide receiver in college football, and the result of his matchup against Porter will be a significant data point on both players’ draft resumes. Smith-Njigba is more of a slot receiver, so the tape from this game might not be the most straightforward one-on-one look at both players, but there is no doubt that Porter will have at least some opportunities against the Buckeyes superstar. First-rounders Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson this year described their teammate Smith-Njigba, who might be the first wideout picked in 2023, as “slippery, a rare talent” and—for Wilson—“probably the best I’ve ever seen.” Make sure to tune in on the 29th.

Nov. 12 vs. Maryland

Matchup(s): Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett

In between the Ohio State and Maryland games, Penn State will take on an Indiana team that has a few solid receivers. None of them look like probable 2023 draft picks right now, but keep an eye on North Carolina transfer Emery Simmons.

Maryland, however, has two wideouts who could go in the first round: Demus and arrett. I sent Demus to the Baltimore Ravens with the 21st pick of my latest mock draft, contingent on his strong return from an ACL injury that cut his 2021 season short. While Smith-Njigba is the marquee name on this matchup list, Porter vs. Demus is the matchup that you should be the most excited about. Here, we will get a chance to see how Porter fares against a tall split end (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) who can go up and get jump balls. As for Jarrett, he is unquestionably a star who projects as at least a Day-2 selection. He’s smaller than Demus, but makes up for it with impressive speed and agility.

Nov. 19 at Rutgers

Porter gets no rest against Rutgers. This offseason, the Scarlet Knights landed Harris in the transfer portal from Syracuse. He immediately becomes WR1 in Piscataway. Harris played only three games in 2021 before entering the portal, but after a terrific 2020 for the Orange, he is poised to put up big numbers this season. Porter will need to contain Harris, who runs terrific underneath routes and possesses impressive speed. Porter may want to try playing physical and getting his hands on Harris, as the Rutgers wideout’s ability to beat press coverage is not his best trait. If drafted in 2023, Harris could be a late-round selection.

Nov. 26 vs. Michigan State

The final game of the regular season presents another big test for Porter. Reed was one of the most lethal wideouts in college football last year, and he should get a look in the middle rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Reed is a bit on the smaller side, but he’s still 6-foot and reports that he now weighs almost 190 pounds going into the year. Porter will need to prevent Reed from getting in the open field—the Spartans standout is fantastic in space and a weapon with the ball in his hands. This is a game that should be consequential for both teams’ bowl-game hopes, and the Porter vs. Reed matchup could play a significant role in determining the outcome of the contest.

