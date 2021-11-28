Canada Prospect Hopeful For NFL Opportunity

New Mexico State dropped their final game of the season on Saturday, falling 44-27 to UMass. There have not been many bright spots during their 1-11 campaign but at least one player has aspirations to continue his playing career.

Monstrous 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle Sage Doxtater set two new school records in the season finale, registering his 49th start and 50th career appearance. "I never thought that I would be here as long as I was but it's pretty cool to have a record like that," Doxtater stated leading up to the matchup.

The London, Ontario native played his high school ball under former NFL wide receiver and California Hall of Fame inductee Geoff McArthur at Canada Prep Academy. In fact, Doxtater was selected by the Toronto Argonauts with the 12th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft. However, he opted to utilize the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with hopes of fine-tuning his craft and boosting his draft stock.

Despite a disappointing season for the team, Doxstater was glad he returned for one more year. “I'm really glad I came back,” he said. “Nobody is happy the season played out the way it did. I think the future is bright. There are a lot of young guys with talent and size. I'm excited to see what they can do moving forward."

A sixth-year senior, Doxstater possesses tremendous size, along with nice bend and pure brute strength. According to multiple NFL scouts, he projects as a priority free agent right tackle prospect. In fact, some of his best games came against SEC competition in Alabama and Kentucky in back-to-back weeks—observers have taken notice.

"Sage is a NFL tackle," said Ole Miss transfer and current teammate Eli Johnson. "He's a tremendous player and a tremendous person. He's one of the best players that I've been around and I've been around a lot of great players. Just his combination of size and length and combine that with how powerful and strong he is and also his mobility and how good his feet are. He has all of the tools in the world to make a lot of money playing football."

New Mexico State head coach Doug Martin added, "Sage has been remarkable for us. He's been a four-year starter and he's gotten better and stronger every year that's he been here. Sage is going to have every opportunity to play in the NFL."

An invitation to one of the ‘Big Three’ NFL Draft all-star games could do wonders for Doxstater’s draft stock. Be sure to check back, as we track all the confirmed invitations and continue to monitor his path to the 2022 NFL Draft.

