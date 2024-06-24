Could Michigan football CB Will Johnson be the first since 1956 to capture this title?
The Michigan Wolverines have had two players who've gone No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft since 1936. The last Wolverine to claim the top spot was left tackle Jake Long who went to the Miami Dolphins as the first selection in 2008. The other is all the way back in 1941 when running back Tom Harmon was picked by the Chicago Bears. Is there a possibility Michigan could have a third No. 1 pick after the 2025 NFL Draft concludes?
Michigan has several juniors who may enter the '25 NFL Draft after the '24 college football season is over. Players like Kenneth Grant, Mason Graham, and Will Johnson are as good as they come on the defensive side of the football. While Graham and Grant are studs in their own right, Johnson is arguably the top defensive back in college and will be a top selection in next April's draft. But could a cornerback actually go No. 1 in a draft? If you look at the numbers, it's highly doubtful. The last defensive back to go first overall is all the way back in 1956 when the Pittsburgh Steelers took Gary Glick out of Texas A&M.
You know the old saying, 'If it happened once, it can happen again'. Looking at some mock drafts for '25, there is one mock that already has Johnson going No. 1. Pro Football Network has the Washington Commanders taking Johnson first overall and teaming him up with his former Wolverine teammate, Mike Sainristil in the secondary.
The Washington Commanders put together an impressive draft class in April, but they still need to find a lockdown cornerback. They return to the Michigan Wolverines’ pool of standout secondary players in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, snagging a playmaker in Will Johnson with the size, football IQ, athletic excellence, and ball skills to dominate at the NFL level
Going back to 2022, his freshman season, Johnson had a 91.1 man coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus. He was one of the top man defenders in the entire college landscape -- as a true freshman. Just this past season, he was tasked to cover a couple of elite wide receivers down the stretch like Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington's Rome Odunze. Both teams targeted Johnson just six times when he was covering those two, and he allowed three catches, while coming down with an interception against the Buckeyes.
The 2023 All-American has elite speed, great size, he's physical, and is a flat-out ball hawk. While the 2025 NFL Draft is quite a ways away, Johnson will more than likely have his name being mentioned as a top-five pick. It's probably not likely a defensive back will go first overall, but Johnson will likely have a case made as long as his junior season is similar to both his freshman and sophomore. Plenty of teams will be in desperate need to add some corner help and if they can add a talent like Johnson, it may come as a top pick.