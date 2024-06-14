Miami Dolphins' Day 3 pick, Year 1 starter: EDGE Mohamed Kamara
The Miami Dolphins are undergoing a bit of a sea change in their pass rush profile. Mega-defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is gone after the Las Vegas Raiders offered him a massive four-year, $110 million deal with $57.5 million guaranteed. Edge-rushers Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) and Bradley Chubb (ACL) are coming off injuries in 2023.
Miami added Shaquil Barrett in free agency and selected Penn State edge-rusher Chop Robinson with the 21st overall pick in the 2024 draft, but if you're looking for a player with an outside -- but entirely legitimate -- shot at serious reps to disrupt opposing quarterbacks, familiarize yourself with Colorado State's Mohamed Kamara, who the Dolphins stole with the 158th pick in the fifth round.
Last season for the Rams, Kamara had 14 sacks, 64 total pressures, and two forced fumbles. His size (6' 1⅜" and 248 pounds at the scouting combine) was one reason he fell in the draft, but when you watch the tape, that's not really an issue.
“We were kind of surprised he was there. It’s just how physical and how fast [he is]," general manager Chris Grier said of Kamara's potential. "The guy has a tremendous motor. When you watch him play, he just plays hard. He’s relentless, his motor and just loves football. Someone showed Mike (McDaniel) and I some quote that he was talking with you guys and you feel that passion in him. This guy loves football and is very prideful and feels he’s better than some people that were selected in front of him and he made it known. He’s very excited to be here and that we took a chance on him.”
What was that quote? Kamara was clearly unhappy about having to wait as long as he did to be drafted, and it sounds as if he's ready to take it out on the rest of the league.
“Every thing that people knock me for, I use it as fuel — every single thing,” Kamara said.
“I’m going to make some things up just to push me to keep going. That’s just the type of person I am. I’m never satisfied. I will never be satisfied. So if you want to call me short, watch out. If you didn’t believe in me, watch out. That’s just the type of person I am, that’s what keeps me going every day.”
Kamara's combination of ability and availability when there are so many questions about Miami's pass rush might put him in the driver's seat sooner than later.