UNI Football: Different Paths, Same Unbroken Bond

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”

Tracing back to last spring, the Northern Iowa football team, fresh off a third-round FCS playoff appearance and 10-5 overall record, had national title expectations firmly in their vision heading into the 2020 season.

A veteran laden team, the 2016 recruiting class could go down as arguably the most talented recruiting cycle in UNI Panthers history.

Four rising seniors specifically encapsulated the program's ideals and inherent expectations. All experienced various backgrounds and obstacles along the way, but offensive tackle Spencer Brown, defensive end Elerson Smith, tight end Briley Moore and defensive back Xavior Williams all ascended to near the top of their respected positions on the FCS level, setting a high bar for what the 2020 season could bring.

Everyone unfortunately knows what came next.

The COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the nation, and the world for that matter. A small matter in comparison to the thousands of lives lost along the way, the virus also threatened to put the sporting world on hold.

Conferences across varying levels of college football were left to micromanage their ability to put out a product while adhering to the safety protocols necessary to keep their student athletes safe.

For many FCS teams, the severity of the pandemic outweighed their desire for a fall season. Like most programs on that level, the Panthers opted to push their season to the spring.

That decision, although the best for the full scope of the program and the student athletes' safety/health, left several athletes with an unfortunate decision to make.

These four athletes in particular, all of whose play will warrant professional football opportunities, were left to navigate the possibilities and the unfortunate circumstances individually.

Highly acclaimed Moore opts for Big 12

Kansas State tight end Briley Moore (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of last week’s game against Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Moore, making his K-State debut, had a team-high six receptions. He finished with 54 receiving yards and one score in the Wildcats’ 35-31 loss.

Heading into the 2019, Moore was set up for one more record-setting season and eventually testing the waters professionally as part of the 2020 NFL Draft class.

That plan was delayed during the team’s season-opening loss to Iowa State when he suffered a shoulder injury.

That obstacle pushed Moore to contemplate his future outlook and best course of action moving forward.

He would opt to return for his fifth season with the Panthers. Out of the four members of the talented 2016 group, Briley was the only member to see regular playing time during his true freshman season. With Brown, Smith and Williams using a redshirt year in their initial season, they maintained eligibility heading into 2020.

Because of the injury, Moore entered the same classification with an opportunity to end his career with a class that had been so instrumental in continuing the long and proud tradition for Northern Iowa. Excited about the opportunity, Moore had huge expectations for what that final campaign could look like.

With the aftermath of the pandemic cancellations, that again forced Moore to evaluate his future plans. With limited opportunity in 2019 before being injured, missing out on a second straight season of film was not in the equation.

For him, this unsettling time offered him a chance to achieve an opportunity that had eluded him coming out of Blue Springs South High School in Missouri: the chance to play FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) football.

The next stop to achieving that goal was the transfer portal.

“It was a hard decision because of the guys on this call and the rest of the teammates,” Moore recalled.

The first of many dominoes to fall, Briley showed tremendous foresight in his decision, opting for the transfer before the Northern Iowa season was officially suspended until the spring. Timing was everything for Moore and he capitalized on it.

He said, “Once things got shut down I saw an opportunity to make one of my dreams come true and play at the Power-5 level. Looking back it was fortunate because there was no FCS season.”

Once he officially entered the transfer portal, things would begin heating up for the talented tight end’s services. One school quickly separated itself during the process, not only allowing Briley to live out his FBS and Power-5 dreams but also offered an opportunity to be closer to his family.

Just two hours west of his hometown in Blue Springs was head coach Chris Kleiman and the Kansas State Wildcats. Kleiman had had a first-hand introduction to Moore during his time coaching in the Missouri Valley at North Dakota State.

Once the Wildcats made the offer, it became a no-brainer for Moore, an opportunity that he made the most of in his lone season.

Moore left Manhattan, Kansas as a second-team All-Big 12 honoree in his lone season. He posted 338 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions in just nine games for the Wildcats.

With the added attention playing in front of Big 12 evaluators, Moore was provided an opportunity to get in front of NFL scouts and leave a positive final impression heading into the 2021 NFL Draft process.

With some limitations during the draft process, Moore chose to test his talents at the College Gridiron Showcase (CGS) to again get in front of the eyes of NFL scouts and decision-makers.

“It was a good experience," he said. "I had gotten invites from others like the NFLPA Bowl and East West Shrine. Once they cancelled the Combine, I wanted to get down there and interview with scouts.”

Presented with a variety of hurdles during his final two years, Moore did everything in his control to chase the ultimate dream: play professional football. Moore mentioned about 20 teams that he had met with at the CGS, citing positive feedback and interactions overall.

Now it’s a waiting game for Moore until April finally comes around. Putting his best foot forward, all that’s left is meetings with teams to impress. If Moore has taught us anything over the last couple years, it's that his perseverance should not be in question.

'Didn't want to be where I wasn't wanted'

Perhaps the most physically gifted of the 2016 recruiting class, Brown has had evaluators buzzing dating back to the spring-summer evaluation period. He is blessed with a prototypical NFL frame for a tackle at 6-foot-8 ½ and 314 pounds,

Brown is a physical marvel that has line coaches dreaming about what the future can hold.

A three-year starter heading into the 2020 season, a lot was expected from Brown, especially after being featured on Bruce Feldman’s “Freak List” as one of the 50 most talented athletes in all of college football.

The career arc of Brown has been highly publicized at this point. From a Lenox, Iowa, tight end/defensive end playing eight-man football to Senior Bowl tackle and potential selection in the first three rounds, Brown has gained nearly 100 pounds since showing up on campus.

Giving a large amount of credit to the Panthers strength and conditioning staff, as well as the “jungle juice” (not the type you would usually associate with college life), Brown stakes claim as possessing potentially the largest upside of any offensive lineman in this year's class.

After starting five games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending MCL and patellar tendon injury, Brown started the final 27 games of his career. With various preseason accolades, much was expected from the star right tackle in 2020.

Like the rest of the crew, those expectations were met with decisions. After the season was officially delayed until spring, Brown was left with a massive choice.

The options for Brown were more limited with his NFL future hanging in the balance. Heading back to school, playing in the summer and waiting for the 2022 NFL Draft did not logistically make much sense.

The options were laid on the table: Go the transfer route, answer the “level of competition” concern and continue on the 2021 NFL Draft track or completely bypass the season and begin preparing for the 2021 draft and hope for an all-star game opportunity.

Brown ultimately choose the latter and betting on himself has paid off to this point.

“I had a lot of conversations about moving on. A lot of teams were already underway and it would have been an awkward situation,” Brown explained. “Then going into a situation where you didn’t know anyone. The best decision was not to play somewhere else.”

He received his 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl invite early in his training, solidifying his sound decision of preparing for the next level.

A blessing in disguise, the inopportune situation provided Brown with the chance to train with one of the best NFL tackles in recent memory: former San Francisco 49ers great Joe Staley. Training with Staley, Brown was also offered the opportunity to train side by side with former North Dakota State All-America Dillon Radunz, another notable 2021 NFL Draft prospect.

Testing his skills alongside one of the FCS elite, Brown had eyes fully set to his performance in Mobile, where he would be matching up with some of the top seniors in the nation.

He said, “I didn’t know what to expect down in Mobile, but Joe Staley gave me a ton of advice. You can sit there and hit bags for hours, but hitting real humans is where it's at. Knocked some rust off Day 1 and then got acclimated to the situation.”

After struggling through the first day of practice, Brown put on a show during the final two days of practice, again showcasing his tantalizing combination of size and athleticism. It still remains a bit of a question mark how NFL evaluators will value an FCS prospect with no film in the 2020 season.

For a position like offensive tackle, where traits are so important, a selection somewhere in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft seems increasingly likely.

Either way, Brown’s journey is one that should be continuously revered. Betting on a player like Spencer will be easy after seeing how much he has already bet on himself.

DYNAMIC DEFENSIVE BACK STAYS HOME

Perhaps the most underappreciated yet arguably most accomplished player of the quartet, defensive back Xavior Williams had been a standout for the Panthers since his redshirt freshman season.

A three time All Missouri Valley selection, “X” pulled down a variety of accolades as the consistent playmaker on the backend for arguably the most dominant defense on the FCS level. Posting nine interceptions and 24 pass breakups during his three seasons as a starter, Williams was also selected as a Freshman and Sophomore All American in each of his first two seasons of substantial playing time.

He has seen experience at both outside cornerback and inside at safety, highlighting the caliber of cover man who can assume a variety of roles on the backend.

Dating back to his career at Notre Dame High School in Burlington, Iowa, Williams put his athletic prowess on full display. On top of being a record holder on the gridiron on both offense and defense, Williams was also a standout track and field athlete, highlighted by an absurd 7’ high jump and 23’8.25” personal best in the long jump.

Excelling so much on the track, Williams would also develop into a two sport star at Northern Iowa. There was a good argument that Williams could have staked claim as the top overall athlete on the Panthers roster.

After the shutdown was set in stone, the situation pressed Williams into making his own decision. Yet again, a completely different path was forged.

Similarly to Briley, Williams did ultimately choose the transfer portal.

As you can imagine, interest was again high in his case. The difference between Xavior and Briley’s situation, Williams opted to make it a much slower process to set himself up for winter workouts, a full spring practice and fall schedule at his new destination.

Briley did, however, contribute heavily to Xavior’s ability to navigate tha portal to the best of his ability.

“North Carolina State and Kansas State and Iowa were interested. I stayed in touch with Briley and he was super helpful.”

Despite some high interest from some outstanding institutions and programs, Williams always had his top choice in mind.

Staying in his home state was always a goal.

“I told (Briley) if Iowa offers it was going to be the choice. What they did in the Big Ten was amazing,” Williams said. “I knew where i wanted to go the whole time. I was just waiting for them to make the move.”

Obviously with this decision, Williams’ NFL future was put momentarily on hold. Unlike his three classmates, his college career would continue next fall, giving him an opportunity for a massive rise as part of the Hawkeyes program.

Already on campus in Iowa City, Williams is enjoying his time so far with his new program.

“I’ve been here since January and we’re doing winter workouts. I love it here so it's been really good so far.”

Playing between multiple positions while at UNI, Williams will begin his career on the outside at cornerback working to find his best fit. With a nice season in 2021, Williams has the chance to alleviate the dreaded level of competition concerns as Briley did during his lone season at Kansas State.

Xavior heads into the 2022 NFL Draft cycle as one of the more versatile prospects in the defensive secondary. Stereotyped by the small school label, Williams is an outstanding athlete who intends to prove that he can play with anyone one on any level.

TO PORTAL OR NOT TO PORTAL?

Spencer Brown wasn’t the only modest recruit to experience a massive physical change during his UNI career.

All American defensive end Elerson Smith landed in Cedar Falls right around 200 pounds soaking wet, resembling much closer to a basketball player than future NFL defensive lineman.

Unlike the other three in his class, Smith took awhile to assert a role on the UNI program.

During his first two seasons, Smith did not see the field for the Panthers. In 2018, as a redshirt sophomore, Smith carved a niche in a situational role as a pass rusher. He would finish second on the team with 7.5 quarterback sacks, setting the table for what would become a 2019 season to remember.

Chosen as a unanimous All American selection, Smith elevated to become arguably the top defensive player on the FCS level, recording 21.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, five forced fumbles, 14 quarterback hurries and two blocked kicks on top of his 63 total tackles. That season put him firmly on the NFL radar, with a possible Day Two rise if he was able to replicate his performance during the 2020 season.

Playing the majority of the 2019 season in the 240s, Smith added a substantial amount of weight this past offseason, ready for the challenges ahead. The cancellation threatened to stall the momentum that he had been building over the last few seasons.

It isn’t hard to get excited over a player like Elerson.

Blessed with size and extreme athleticism, he certainly looks the part of a next level impact player. His path towards making sense of an uncertain situation mirrored that of Spencer’s but with an added layer to the decision

“In the spur of the moment I thought the portal was the best decision for me,” Smith detailed. “Then once the FCS postponed their season I decided to not transition to a new situation.”

Now we’ve heard vastly different stories from the Transfer Portal, both negative and positive. While not a negative conversation, the communication sounded to get really chaotic very quickly for Smith.

“My phone was really hot and once i got to talk to coaches, it got to the point where it was what scheme do you run and where do i fit which was really cool.”

Eventually opting to bypass the transfer process and enter the 2021 NFL Draft, Elerson Smith’s NFL Draft story began earlier than anticipated.

Unlike Brown, his Senior Bowl dreams was a little more delayed.

After playing the waiting game, Smith eventually did receive that prestigious invitation, an opportunity to work against some of the nation’s elite.

“Mobile was a lot of fun and I was able to just sit back and compete. I didn’t know where my game was at but I got to see it,” Elerson commented. “Once I got the nerves out it went well. “

Rivalry Brown in terms of raw ability and upside, Smith’s Senior Bowl performance was a revelation of sorts, quieting a lot of the concerns leaving the week. Every knew he was a talented edge defender who has some insane length and twitch. The rush ability he was able to show off working on the interior was a game changer.

Smith cited his versatility as among his biggest selling points to NFL evaluators. There isn’t an NFL team who couldn’t use a versatile piece like Elerson Smith.

“I can play anywhere inside and out, special teams. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do it.”

UNBROKEN BOND

The COVID-19 pandemic pressed us all into some unfortunate situations, some much worse than others. For the sports world, the virus threatened to completely change the landscape of both collegiate and professional sports.

For smaller schools, such as Northern Iowa, the sheer task of following proper protocol to ensure safety was too much to justify financially. This forced a large number of student athletes to make quick decisions with future altering implications.

For the Northern Iowa quartet, they were pressed into these decisions in the blink of an eye. For each player, the road was not always clear. Challenges persisted even after the twitter post was live. Despite being at the same program, in similar situations and with alike career aspirations, each took a different path to get where they are now.

Although their careers did not end the way they planned, each has come out on the other side with the ability to write fantastic new chapters. Careers in the NFL are imminent but for now, these four emulate everything that is great about Northern Iowa. This group has defied odds all while chasing the ultimate dream.

Taking everything from a macro view for a second, the 2016 recruiting class was truly remarkable for the Panthers. Littered with underrecruited recruits, some without even a star designation to their name, this group has shaped the future of UNI football for the better.

To think that four players from a single class have the opportunity to play on the NFL level speaks to the level of talent existing in the value. For Spencer Brown, Elerson Smith, Xavior Williams and Briley Moore, each has their own story but all have created an unbroken bond that goes much deeper than the action we see every Saturday and Sunday.

