Interview with Sacred Heart Running Back Julius Chestnut

On Monday, The State of Football crew sat down with Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut

The six-foot-one-inch running back is entering his junior year after totaling 2208 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns in his first two years. Chestnut is looking to build off of what was a solid first two years at Sacred Heart.

In the first game of the year, Sacred Heart, unfortunately, lost to Duquesne by only three points but Chestnut had a great start to his junior season. He rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Look for him to continue to be productive and be a name to watch for when the draft rolls around.

Check out the full interview below.

