NFL Draft Profile: Alec Anderson, Offensive Tackle, UCLA Bruins

#70

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 303

DOB: _/_/_

Eligible: 2022

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Etiwanda High School

Alec Anderson

UCLA Bruins

Pros:

Ezring: Obtaining the starting job on short notice after a COVID-affected offseason is a daunting task at any level. Alec Anderson, though, shined at first-string right tackle in 2020. The talented lineman’s playstyle is built around his raw power and movement skills. The Bruins’ product possesses impressive upper body strength to displace and control defenders with his first punch. What’s more, he has the grip strength to sustain blocks. He also exhibits a natural anchor that even stands up to contact to his frame. Once engaged, Anderson displays strong leg drive to walk defenders back. The UCLA standout has the mindset and wherewithal to finish his blocks on the ground. Additionally, the one-year starter has the short-area quickness and burst to handle reach blocks, pull to the front-side C gap or climb to the second and third levels. His lateral agility enables him to mirror up the outside track. Anderson also boasts a flexible frame that enhances his power and anchor. While he is an extremely raw prospect, the UCLA tackle has flashed a basic understanding of hand counters. He learned to reset his hands to gain leverage during a snap and his trap technique improved in each game of 2020. Further, Anderson has the tools to manage distance at a high level. In pass protection, the athletic lineman seeks out contact when he is otherwise unoccupied. Finally, Anderson has experience at guard and tackle and can very reasonably kick inside at the next level.

Cons:

Ezring: While athleticism is a crucial piece of any prospect’s resume, technique is necessary to find consistent success in the NFL. At this stage in his development, Anderson’s game sorely lacks refinement. He regularly plays with a high pad level and invites contact to his frame. Similarly, he employs wide and high punches which only further allow defenders into his chest. Anderson’s impressive power is, consequently, functionally reduced. Moreover, the UCLA starter’s high pad level causes him to straighten his legs while engaged. This precludes him from driving his legs to create space in the run game. Additionally, Anderson allows late pressure by losing leverage as the play draws on. The Bruins’ tackle also allows his upper and lower body to fall out of sync behind his shots. He even hops into his punches at times. What’s more, he plays with inconsistent balance thanks to his narrow base. His feet even cross at times. Anderson also tends to chase defenders rather than cut them off; this wastes energy and leaves him out of position to protect the ball carrier or quarterback. Furthermore, the athletic lineman struggles to identify and engage his assignments. In his vertical sets, Anderson gives up a soft inside shoulder which leaves him vulnerable to power moves. The raw tackle also throws defenders inside which can result in an injury.

Summary:

Ezring: A gifted-but-raw prospect, Alec Anderson has starting potential at guard and tackle. His athletic traits are undeniably at an NFL level; however, the UCLA standout’s technique is below average. Still, Anderson may thrive with a full offseason as the Bruins’ starter. His inside-outside versatility should make him rosterable while he develops.

Background:

Born in Rancho Cucamonga, California to parents Anders and Chrissy Anderson, Alec Anderson is one of four siblings. He has two sisters and one brother. The talented tackle was a standout lineman at Etiwanda High School. In fact, Anderson holds the record for most pancake blocks in Etiwanda’s history - an accomplishment he has referred to as his biggest thrill. For his stellar high school career, 247Sports Composite Rankings listed the versatile blocker as a three-star recruit. The same outlet named him the 778th-overall recruit in the nation, the 59th-best offensive tackle in his class and the 79th-ranked recruit in the state of California. Anderson exercised his redshirt after seeing the field in three games during his first year at UCLA. The young tackle found the field in 10 games, starting three, in his sophomore season. Entering 2020, Anderson was expected to back up Jake Burton; however, the latter transferred to Baylor in August. This left the Fontana, CA native atop the depth chart at right tackle. Anderson thrived in the starting role in 2020 and is poised for a big jump after a full offseason as the starter under his belt. He also earned a spot on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2020 semester. The athletic tackle has experience at guard and tackle for the Bruins. Anderson has named NFL legend, Joe Thomas, as his most admired famous athlete. Cory Harkey, a UCLA tight end from 2008-2011, is the Bruins’ standout’s uncle. Anderson enjoys playing basketball in his spare time.

One-Liners

Ezring: Although extremely raw in every area of his game, Alec Anderson’s athleticism affords him starter upside. He may break out next year after a full offseason as UCLA’s starter.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.8 / 8.4