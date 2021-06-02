NFL Draft Profile: Alex Forsyth, Center, Oregon Ducks

#78

Pos: OC

Ht: 6040

Wt: 305

DOB: 2/13/99

Eligible: 2022

West Linn, OR

West Linn High School

Alex Forsyth Oregon Ducks

Pros:

Ezring: Stepping into a starting role with minimal experience playing time during a global pandemic is no easy feat. That said, Alex Forsyth started for the Oregon Ducks at center in 2020 after only playing sparingly at both guard spots and right tackle earlier in his career. Still, the West Linn native passed for a seasoned veteran on the field. Forsyth’s game is predicated on his technique. The inexperienced center maintains a wide base throughout engagement. He also consistently practices accurate hand placement. This refined skillset allows the Oregon standout to manufacture power. Moreover, Forsyth consistently plays with proper weight discipline and keeps his feet and hands in sync. Consequently, he avoids whiffing. The former three-star recruit also distinguishes himself with his impressive movement skills. Forsyth routinely mirrors defenders with natural lateral agility. He has the hips to hinge and engage defenders at the line or in space. What’s more, he reliably gets to the second level or the open field. Forsyth can also pull and climb in the run game. He also has notable grip strength to sustain blocks as he mirrors. Should he be pushed back, the Oregon center is coordinated enough to reset his base and drop a late anchor. Additionally, Forsyth plays with an excellent motor and even lead blocks downfield on big plays. Once engaged, he consistently churns his legs in an attempt to drive defenders back. Finally, Forsyth exhibits patience, gap integrity and awareness in pass protection and as a run blocker.

Cons:

Ezring: Although the first-year starter stood out last season, his game is plagued by a glaring weakness. Namely, Forsyth has an underwhelming power profile. He has light hands at the point of engagement and fails to reliably latch onto and control defensive linemen. What’s more, he is regularly displaced at first contact. Forsyth is bench pressed, stacked and shed far too often. He is also susceptible to push-pull and rip moves. In fact, most pass rushers that can force a half-man relationship can work through the Oregon starter. Further, the athletic lineman lacks an NFL-caliber anchor and is regularly driven back by long power rushers. Forsyth sometimes gives up his chest as a result of his tendency to shoot his hands late and play high due to a somewhat stiff frame. Perhaps most concerning is the fact that Forsyth’s technique and movement skills do not compensate for the power disparity against NFL talent. Future draft picks exploit Forsyth’s weaknesses and minimize his strengths. For example, the Oregon center does not exhibit the requisite grip strength to sustain blocks against high-level defensive line talent. While his power profile is his biggest concern, Forsyth is not an otherwise perfect prospect. The athletic center’s best traits are called into question by his inconsistent results when attempting to engage at the second level.

Summary:

Ezring: Just a one-year starter, Alex Forysth has several promising traits and a level of technical refinement that teams will appreciate. That said, he is severely limited by his underwhelming power profile. Forsyth projects as a developmental center in a zone offense.

Background:

Born February 13th, Alex Forsyth had a standout football career at West Linn High School. The talented lineman saw early success, receiving honorable mention in the All-Three Rivers league as a sophomore. Forsyth made a clear jump heading into his junior year. In fact, the former honorable mention all-league player was named first-team 6A All-State in his third year. He was also named first-team 6A All-State as a senior. Forsyth was also named first-team All-Three Rivers League. Despite contributing on defense (recording 20 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble), the athletic offensive tackle was sought-after by college programs. 247Sports Composite Rankings listed Forsyth as a three-star recruit and the 464th-best high school prospect in the nation. The same outlet named him the 49th-ranked offensive tackle recruit in the country and the fourth-highest graded recruit in the state of Oregon. After choosing a school near home, Forsyth saw limited action before 2020. He redshirted his freshman season and played five games in each of the next two seasons. In his redshirt freshman and sophomore years, Forsyth saw time at left guard, right guard and right tackle. With minimal experience heading into 2020, the talented lineman started at center for the Ducks during a pandemic-affected season.

One-Liners

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.4 / 7.5