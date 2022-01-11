NFL Draft Profile: Ali Fayad, Defensive End, Western Michigan Broncos

#1

Pos: DE

Ht: 6020

Wt: 250

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Dearborn, MI

Dearborn High School

Ali Fayad Western Michigan Broncos

One-Liner:

“A highly productive staple for the Western Michigan defense, but doesn’t project as a starter in the NFL.”

Pros:

Strong, active hands he is able to extend and work into the offensive tackle’s chest. Sound tackler, plays well in pursuit against the run. Works the inside rip move well to blow up gaps on inside zone runs. Fayad utilizes multiple pass rush moves, including spin and rip moves. Shows the ability to set the edge and play at extension against the run.

Cons:

Undersized small frame at only six-foot-one 255-pounds. Average athleticism, Fayad doesn't have the explosiveness to win with speed consistently. Doesn't have the initial step quickness to create pass rush angles against offensive tackles. He hasn’t shown the ability to generate push at the point of attack. Against better offensive tackles, Fayad wasn’t able to win as a power rusher. Would like to see a better motor and more intensity as a pass rusher.

Summary:

One of the most productive edge rushers in the entire MAC, Ali Fayad has been a force for the Western Michigan defense. When projecting Fayad to the NFL, it’s hard to see a clear path to success as a starter. His size will hurt his ability to dominate bigger offensive tackles and doesn’t have the explosiveness to win with speed. His hands are strong and is able to work counter moves well. He looks the part as a future rotational rusher, giving a defense depth along the defensive line.

Background:

From Dearborn, Michigan and graduated from Dearborn High School. Was a two star recruit in 2017 and offers to Eastern Michigan and Saginaw Valley State. As a freshman in 2017, Fayad posted 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Became a starter in 2018 and started 12 games. Second team All-MAC in 2019, led the Broncos in tackles for loss and sacks. In 2020, preseason first team All-Mac. 2021 MAC defensive player of the year and first team All-MAC. Invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.2/6.9

