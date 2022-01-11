Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft Profile: Ali Fayad, Defensive End, Western Michigan Broncos

NFL draft profile scouting report for Western Michigan Defensive End, Ali Fayad
i

#1
Pos: DE
Ht: 6020
Wt: 250
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn High School

R

Ali Fayad Western Michigan Broncos

One-Liner:

“A highly productive staple for the Western Michigan defense, but doesn’t project as a starter in the NFL.”

Pros:

Strong, active hands he is able to extend and work into the offensive tackle’s chest. Sound tackler, plays well in pursuit against the run. Works the inside rip move well to blow up gaps on inside zone runs. Fayad utilizes multiple pass rush moves, including spin and rip moves. Shows the ability to set the edge and play at extension against the run.

Cons:

Undersized small frame at only six-foot-one 255-pounds. Average athleticism, Fayad doesn't have the explosiveness to win with speed consistently. Doesn't have the initial step quickness to create pass rush angles against offensive tackles. He hasn’t shown the ability to generate push at the point of attack. Against better offensive tackles, Fayad wasn’t able to win as a power rusher. Would like to see a better motor and more intensity as a pass rusher.

Summary:

One of the most productive edge rushers in the entire MAC, Ali Fayad has been a force for the Western Michigan defense. When projecting Fayad to the NFL, it’s hard to see a clear path to success as a starter. His size will hurt his ability to dominate bigger offensive tackles and doesn’t have the explosiveness to win with speed. His hands are strong and is able to work counter moves well. He looks the part as a future rotational rusher, giving a defense depth along the defensive line.

Background:

 From Dearborn, Michigan and graduated from Dearborn High School. Was a two star recruit in 2017 and offers to Eastern Michigan and Saginaw Valley State. As a freshman in 2017, Fayad posted 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Became a starter in 2018 and started 12 games. Second team All-MAC in 2019, led the Broncos in tackles for loss and sacks. In 2020, preseason first team All-Mac. 2021 MAC defensive player of the year and first team All-MAC. Invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.2/6.9

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

Read More

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

#1
Pos: DE
Ht: 6020
Wt: 250
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn High School

Ali Fayad Western Michigan Broncos

One-Liner:

“A highly productive staple for the Western Michigan defense, but doesn’t project as a starter in the NFL.”

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

5db8a9acb04af.image
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ali Fayad, Defensive End, Western Michigan Broncos

33 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
andrew booth jr
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Pair of First Round Defensive Backs Declare for The 2022 NFL Draft

37 minutes ago
Hot Take Tuesday - Tulsa left tackle Tyler Smith will be a first round pick. Click here to read more about the Golden Hurricanes top prospect.
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tulsa Will Have Another First Round Picks

46 minutes ago
kayvon-thibodeaux-ato
Mocks

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Defense Dominate at the Top

1 hour ago
10603630
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Isaiah Spiller is a Safe Bet at Running Back

4 hours ago
940x0
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zyon McCollum, Cornerback, Sam Houston State Bearkats

17 hours ago
Member Exclusive
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

17 hours ago
MitchellZaire-1024x576
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Tight End, Florida Atlantic Owls

17 hours ago
Member Exclusive
1200x0
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyree Johnson, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M Aggies

18 hours ago
Member Exclusive