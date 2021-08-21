NFL Draft Profile: Amare Jones, Running Back, Georgia Southern Eagles

#5

Pos: RB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 195

DOB: 8/29/00

Eligible: 2022

Frisco, TX

Frisco Heritage High School

Amare Jones

Georgia Southern Eagles

Pros:

Coyle: Longer frame standing at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds. Played three seasons at Tulane as a complimentary piece that was used all over the offense. Brings a unique skill set to the table and was effective as a runner, receiver, and returner on special teams. As a running back, he shows off his ability to jump cut and switch lanes with ease. His feet glide across the ground making effortless cuts. Runs with a decent burst, knows when to hit the next gear and get upfield. Does a good job keeping his eyes upfield while avoiding tackles, always looking to make the next guy miss. In the receiving game, NFL teams will like Jones’ ability to line up anywhere and make plays. Out of the backfield he is a complete mismatch against slower linebackers. Sinks his hips and cuts well at the top of routes, with good start/stop ability. Showed he can win in the first level as a slot receiver on hitches, slants, and dig routes.

Cons:

Coyle: At Tulane, he was never given more than a complementary role with around 10-15 touches a game. When getting carries, Jones struggled to find running lanes and was very quick to cut runs outside. Running between the tackles isn’t Jones’ game and won’t be at the next level. Will need designed touches to be effective in an NFL offense. Average athlete for the NFL standards, doesn’t have great long speed. His running posture is a bit high cut, and doesn't lower his pad level when in traffic. Leads to his inability to break tackles and stay on his feet. Lacks power as a runner gets stood up by linebackers.

Summary:

Coyle: Shifty running back that can be flexed out to the slot. Jones uses his quick feet and burst to make defenders miss consistently. Isn’t your traditional running back prospect but brings a skillset that NFL teams desire. His work on special teams will keep him on rosters and practice squads. With more refinement, he could be a yards after catch specialist in the slot that gets some schemed open touches.

Background:

From Frisco, Texas and attended Heritage High School. Played quarterback and running back in high school. Ran track and played baseball too. Graduated as a three-star recruit with offers from North Texas and Tulsa. As a freshman at Tulane, Jones played in every game and was second among all freshmen in all-purpose yards. In his second year, Jones ranked 5th in all-purpose yards in the American and 22nd in the country with 1,611. After his junior year, Jones decided to enter the transfer portal and enrolled at Georgia Southern for the 2021 season.

One-Liners

Coyle: Small school slot back that uses his elusiveness well, but may not have any dominant traits to be effective in the NFL.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 5.8 / 6.9