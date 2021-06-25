NFL Draft Profile: Amari Burney, Linebacker, Florida Gators

#30

Pos: LB

Ht: 6016

Wt: 230

DOB: 6/19/00

Eligible: 2022

Saint Petersburg, FL

Calvary Christian

Amari Burney Florida Gators

Pros

Leinweber: Looking the part as a WILL linebacker, Burney possesses length and size to play the position. He has build-up speed in a straight line to cover ground once he gets going. In space, he tackles reliably, wrapping up low. His defensive back background is apparent, as he can flip his hips and has the foot speed to succeed in man coverage. Burney can time the snap when blitzing.

Cons

Leinweber: Very slow processor with bad eyes who often ends up in bad spots. Being stationary for too long allows linemen to climb and seal him. Burney bites hard on play-action, leaving vacated space behind. His route recognition skills are not up to par, as he covers grass instead of receivers, not locating routes behind or being late to pick up backs. Burney does not understand spacing resulting in him being too far away from receivers to make a quick tackle, let alone a play on the ball. In the hole, he lacks physicality, getting ran over. Burney often slows down before contact.

Summary

Leinweber: Solid athlete with build-up speed, fluidity and foot speed, Burney has the frame to play the weakside linebacker position. Slow processing and lackluster recognition skills cause him to be out of position frequently. He is not physical enough to play through traffic defending the run consistently. Burney may be worth a shot as a developmental linebacker due to his athleticism. He has a long way to go on the mental side of the game and is far from ready to play at the moment.

Background:

Raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Played safety and wide receiver in high school. Academic standout. Transitioned from defensive back to linebacker for the 2020 season. Major is unknown. Uncle graduated from Florida in 2004. Cousin Brandon Facyson plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Solid athlete with build-up speed and fluidity who looks the part as a WILL linebacker. Lackluster recognition skills and very slow processing make him a developmental prospect at best.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value



Leinweber: 4.9/6.0