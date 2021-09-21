NFL Draft Profile: Anthony Brown, Quarterback, Oregon Ducks

#13

Pos: QB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 226

DOB: 7/27/98

Eligible: 2022

Cliffwood, NJ

Saint John Vianney High School

Anthony Brown

Oregon Ducks

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: After starting for 2.5 years at Boston College, Anthony Brown transferred to Oregon in 2020 where he played in the Ducks’ final two games of the season, entrenching himself as the team’s signal-caller going forward. With a tall, athletic frame, the 6-foot-3, 226-pound New Jersey native is the next dangerous dual-threat quarterback for the notoriously high-powered Oregon offense. With the build and speed of a wide receiver, Brown displayed in last year’s bowl game vs. a stout Iowa State defense the ability to move the ball efficiently with both his arm and his legs. NFL talent evaluators want to see Brown remain healthy for a full starting season – something he’s done only once to date – but a projected 3.5+ years of starting experience at the collegiate level will certainly bode well for his NFL chances. (08/21/21)