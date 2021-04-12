Antonio Phillips - Cornerback Ball State Cardinals Scouting Report

ANTONIO PHILLIPS | Ball State | DC | #21 | Sr | 5116 | 186 | St. Louis, MO | Kirkwood HS | 12.09.98

Overview:

Phillips has quietly been one of the more productive defensive backs in all of college football since stepping foot in Muncie, Indiana. Posting eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups during his four-year career, Phillips has impressive ball skills to create turnovers. Well tutored in zone coverage, Phillips has an outstanding understanding of spacing and route development in front of him. His eye discipline remains steady, quickly diagnosing and reacting to work underneath. Boasting some freakishly long arms for a player his height, Phillips is able to close passing windows quickly. Phillips is a willing participant in the run game, showing flashes of dominance in the area. He also has a propensity to throw his body around in the pass game, blowing up several plays at the catch point. Athletically, Phillips is smooth, but his overall profile seems a bit average from an explosiveness and long-speed perspective, which might make him more exclusive to a zone-based scheme at the next level. At sub 190 pounds, he also could use further physical development to last on the outside consistently. In the worst-case scenario, Phillips’ spatial awareness, ball skills and physicality are enough to warrant a late-round selection.

Background:

Started 29 of 39 games played at Ball State. Two-time All-MAC selection in 2019 and 2020. Played for head coach Farrell Shelton at Kirkwood. Father played football at Illinois. Cousin of Markus Golden (Arizona Cardinals).

