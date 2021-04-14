Ar'Darius Washington - Free Safety TCU Horned Frogs Scouting Report

AR’DARIUS WASHINGTON | TCU | DS | #24 | rSo | 5075 | 178 | Shreveport, LA | Evangel | 11.02.99

Overview:

In only two years as a starter, Washington showed flashes of dominance in the back end. In 2019, he earned freshman All-America accolades while being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Diminutive stature did not stop him from being No. 23 on Bruce Feldman’s Freak List due to other-worldly weight-room numbers. Those numbers transfer to the playing field showing noticeable play strength when he is able to stop the ball-carrier’s momentum on tackles. Explosive feats of range when playing reps as the single-high safety who has the ability to be an eraser on the back end. Controlled discipline transfers his eyes with ease allowing him to be a ball-hawk with A-list ball skills. Lack of size will be a natural concern for teams when determining where he best fits in a defense. Stops his feet in man coverage in an attempt to guess and sit on routes. Washington makes up for his stature with high-end athleticism and tackling abilities. He may be worthy of a Day 2 selection as a result of premium ball skills and the versatility he can provide as a nickel/safety type fit for a defense.

Background:

Raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. Three-star recruit. Major is unknown. Played in four games and redshirted. Started 5 of 12 games played as a freshman. Played in nine games as a sophomore. Selected TCU over LSU.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.