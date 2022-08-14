NFL Draft Profile: Ben Bryant, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bearcats

#8

Pos: QB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 213

Hand: 978

Arm: 3200

Wing: 7518

40: 4.90

DOB: 9/17/1999

Hometown: La Grange, IL

High School: Lyons Township

Eligibility: 2023

Ben Bryant

Cincinnati Bearcats

One-Liner:

A pocket passer that can throw strikes, Bryant will have a bigger platform to display his skill set and improvements heading into the draft.

Evaluation:

Proptyical stature, reminiscent of a traditional passer. Above average arm, can work the far hash on screens and splits zones across the middle of the field. Calling card is the fade route, particularly in the high red zone. Knows his target point of back shoulders and subtly drops the ball into his landmark. Able to move him off-platform, as accuracy and velocity are still prevalent. Understands to step into his throws and will navigate forward to avoid obvious edge rushers. Can diagnose and split safeties when presented with middle field open defenses. Fundamentalist in his RPO technique, pulling across the mesh point with sound eyes and dotting the glance route. Uses his head movement and pumps to hold cloud corners and pass over the top. Release is elongated and can cause unnecessary tipped passes. Footwork is far too messy at times with a lack of base and calm presence in his mechanics. This often leads to accuracy issues including poor ball location, overthrows, and passes in the dirt. Seems to pre-determine his reads at times, locking onto receivers and leading to anticipatory plays by defenders. Not a high-end athlete will little run game versatility. Decision-making and urgency need development in late-game situations.

Grade:

6th Round

Quotes:

Bryant returns to Cincinnati as a fifth-year graduate transfer with as many as two seasons of eligibility remaining, should he choose to utilize the extra pandemic year. Despite this being Bryant’s second transfer, he is immediately eligible due to academic guidelines for graduate transfers.

Justin Williams, The Athletic