NFL Draft Profile: Billy Kemp IV, Wide Receiver, Virginia Cavaliers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Virginia WR Billy Kemp IV
Virginia WR Billy Kemp IV
Billy Kemp IVVirginia Cavaliers

#4
Pos: WR
Ht: 5091
Wt: 175
40: 4.53
DOB: 2/11/2000
Hometown: Highland Springs, VA
High School: Highland Springs
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A shifty slot back that creates natural separation, Kemp is the ultimate weapon in modern offenses.

Evaluation:

Plenty of alignment outside at X and Z to pair with a more natural slot positioning based on body type. Sees tons of action in the backfield with orbit motion and jet sweeps. Displays quickness and technique that garners easy separation off the line of scrimmage. Vision pops as a ball carrier, and can make quick decisions when deployed behind the line of scrimmage. Hands catcher that catches the front end of the ball and cradles passes over his scheduler. Plenty of snap releases that leave defenders in trail technique. Separates at the top of his route with elite suddenness. Gets in and out of breaks with quick motions and no wasted movements. Electric after the catch thanks to uncanny acceleration and agility to avoid should be tacklers. Unafraid to work over the middle of the field. Game shines here, thanks to his ability to work two-way-go’s and pivot routes. Fast enough to stretch the field vertically and is a legitimate threat to score on inside fades. Tiny frame makes his next-level evaluation difficult. Not only is he not physically dominant or able to break tackles, but his overall usage will also be questioned thanks to the lack of free releases and omnipresent physicality. Kemp is one of the more fluid athletes in his position group. His natural twitch and easy separation allow him to push cushions and create big plays. There are obvious concerns about his size and how his game will translate to the NFL.

Grade:

3rd Round

Quotes:

Kemp IV is a versatile playmaker and return specialist. In his career he's caught 176 passes for 1,658 yards 8 Touchdowns, rushed for 38 yards, and he has 334 Punt Return yards & 158 Kick Return yards.

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

