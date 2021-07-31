NFL Draft Profile: Boye Mafe, Defensive End, Minnesota Golden Gophers

#34

Pos: DE

Ht: 6036

Wt: 265

DOB: 11/30/98

Eligible: 2022

Minnetonka, MN

Hopkins High School

Boye Mafe

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Pros:

Lamattina: Super quick jump off the edge. Likes to use speed to power to get right into the chest of the opposing offensive tackle to create pressure and force sacks. Strong, active hands at the point of attack and keeps the intensity throughout the progression of his rushes to get off blocks. Did well to collapse and close down on ball carriers through the middle of the field. Fights through contact. Has flashes of being a prolific stand-up pass rusher with the way he gets out of his stance and pushes the pocket.

Cons:

Lamattina: Fairly stiff in the hips and struggles with changing direction in pursuit. Lacks the aggressiveness and sense of urgency at times to get off the line to push the pocket more consistently. Restricted as a speed rusher off the edge because of that stiffness in his midriff inhibiting his ability to stick his foot in the ground once he gets through the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle. Fails to anchor down and contain the edge in run defense. Doesn’t win in a multitude of ways as a pass rusher.

Summary:

Lamattina: In Minnesota’s multiple defense, Boye Mafe played as a stand-up 9-technique edge rusher. He flashed tremendous ability as a quick, handsy pass rusher who can get straight through the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle fairly consistently. His tenacity to fight through contact and keep his legs churning on every down adds to the intrigue as well. His ability in run defense as an outside contain piece is a liability because of the stiffness in his mobility and lack of lower body power. Mafe has the makings to be a solid stand-up rusher in the NFL who can continue to build his stock with another good season in 2021.

Background:

Hometown is Golden Valley, Minnesota. Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. 6th ranked prospect out of the state of Minnesota. Named to the 2016 Vikings MFCA All-Star Team. All-State Second Team Defense honors. Also lettered in track and field. Majoring in Business and Marketing Education.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Boye Mafe has the flashes of quickness and tenacity with his hands to be a quality stand-up rusher. His stiffness as an athlete limits his overall ability outside of pass-rushing, though.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 7.6 / 8.1