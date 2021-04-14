Brady Breeze - Free Safety Oregon Ducks Scouting Report

BRADY BREEZE | Oregon | DS | #25 | rSr | 5115 | 204 | Lake Oswego, OR | Central Catholic HS

Overview:

A part of arguably the most talented defensive backfield in college football during his Ducks career, Breeze was often the forgotten man on the back end. Sporting a smaller than ideal frame at the safety position, Breeze shows up big in the run game. Whether aligned as a deep safety or in the slot, he is able to transition downhill in a hurry. There aren’t many missed tackles on film, doing an admirable job to secure players both in the box and in the open field. In pass coverage, Breeze has a lot of range. He has flashes of making plays sideline-to-sideline as a single-high defender. With notable short-area quickness, there is some coverage versatility that NFL teams can take advantage of. Breeze decided to opt out of the 2020 season, leaving some questions left unanswered for evaluators. Some will be scared off by his smaller frame and lack of flash. For whatever team implements him properly, there is strong potential to carve out a niche on the next level.

Background:

Breeze was selected as a first-Team All-Pac 12 selection on special teams by the league’s coaches, while also being named a second-team selection by PFF. Was the Rose Bowl MVP, recording 11 tackles, forcing a fumble and returning a fumble for a touchdown. Opted out of the 2020 season. Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals coming out of Central Catholic High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Selected Oregon over offers from Oregon State and Washington State.

