NFL Draft Profile: Cam Bright, Linebacker, Pittsburgh Panthers

#38

Pos: LB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 220

DOB: 2/23/99

Eligible: 2022

Cleveland, OH

Park Crossing High School

Cam Bright

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pros:

Dietz: Bright aligns as a ‘STAR’ linebacker. Looks bigger than his listed size and his frame overall is very much on par with what NFL teams are looking for. Extremely durable player - has not missed a single game since the beginning of the 2018 college football season. Ability to stuff the run from the inside; good technique in these situations. Strength is apparent on tape; plays with a chip on his shoulder and always tries to make a play.

Cons:

Dietz: Definition of the word ‘tweener’ - way too stiff to be a safety and too small and slow to be a linebacker full time. Coverage skills are abysmal; slow to drop back and the effort to which he backpedals only a few yards is blight. Physical traits are poor and his overall athleticism is middling on tape. Instincts are delayed and disappointing - often a step too late in many situations. Very rigid for his position and gets beat around the corner easily. In space, will take putrid angles and completely miss on tackles in the open field.

Summary:

Dietz: Cam Bright has been one of the best players on the Pittsburgh Panthers defense, but his NFL future is very bleak. He doesn’t have the frame or length to put on 10-15 pounds of muscle and his coverage skills and athleticism aren’t anywhere close to being on the level of some of the top linebackers in the league. He has his moments in run support, but other than possibly being a special teams guy, I don’t envision him getting quality snaps in the NFL.

One-Liners

Dietz: Being semi-reliable against the run doesn’t negate the fact that Bright doesn’t have the physical traits or coverage skills to be a quality NFL prospect.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Dietz: 4.9 / 5.7