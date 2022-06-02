NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Brown, Cornerback, Ohio State Buckeyes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State CB Cameron Brown
#26
Pos: CB
Ht: 6002
Wt: 190
40: 4.56
DOB: 4/6/2000
Hometown: Saint Louis, MO
High School: Christian Brothers College
Eligibility: 2023
Cameron Brown
Ohio State Buckeyes
Background:
Cameron Brown is a cornerback for Ohio State from St. Louis, Missouri. Brown has played in twenty one games for the Buckeyes in 2020, and in 2019, the Buckeyes who were Big Ten champions that year and Brown played in all the games for the team making an impact. He truly stepped up in 2019 for the Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship with three tackles, including one for a loss. Brown is definitely ready to help and lead the Buckeyes in the 2022 season.
