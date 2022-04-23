NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Goode, Linebacker, California Golden Bears

#19

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 237

Hand: 848

Arm: 3458

Wing: 8148

DOB: 4/15/1998

Hometown: Spring, TX

High School: Klein Collins

Cameron Goode

California Golden Bears

One Liners

Long outside linebacker with agility and average athleticism in space.

Pros

Aligning as a standup rusher and overhang defender, Goode is agile, possessing good change of direction abilities. He has great length which he uses to take on blockers as a run defender and pass rusher. When rushing, he outreaches blockers, denying them access to his frame and uses a counter to beat them. His leverage is consistently low, allowing him to stand up blockers. Goode is competent dropping to spots, maintaining low hips with sound footwork at his size while gaining depth. His length allows him to get hands on the football if quarterbacks try to throw over him.

Cons

An average athlete in space, Goode possesses average acceleration, speed and range at the second level. He does not blow up lead blockers and gets driven off the ball, displaying inconsistent toughness and a lack of functional strength. As a pass rusher, his hands are not violent and his precision is inconsistent, often failing to beat the punch of blockers. Goode has a habit of getting lazy feet and high hips once he reaches his spot in coverage, hurting his ability to click and close.

Summary

Long outside linebacker with agility and average athleticism in space. Goode takes on blocks with good leverage and is competent dropping to spots. His toughness is below average and he lacks precision and violence with his hands. Goode projects as a strong side linebacker and practice squad player who could even make a roster if he can carve out a role on special teams. He has the potential to develop into a backup and core special teamer.

Grade

7th Round