NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Ward, Quarterback, Washington State Cougars

#7

Pos: QB

Ht: 6021

Wt: 225

DOB: 5/25/2002

Hometown: West Columbia, TX

High School: Columbia

Eligibility: 2023

Cameron Ward

Washington State Cougars

One Liner:

Ward needs to work on his lower body mechanics and pre-snap process, but he already possesses several elite traits, including arm strength and velocity, and is developing his anticipation, touch, and ability to throw on the run.

Evaluation:

Ward’s sudden rise to stardom at Incarnate Word after not having many options during the recruiting process illustrates his immense talent and potential. He operated an air raid offense that generated historic numbers during the 2021 season. Ward’s arm talent was on complete display. He connected on multiple strikes of 60 or more yards while also driving passes into small windows. Ward puts great touch on intermediate to deep passes. He often hit receivers in stride and showed flashes of throwing with anticipation. Ward looks natural when throwing on the run, and he delivers strikes into small windows with excellent velocity. His ability to pick up Incarnate Word’s offense in less than a year despite coming from a rudimentary high school system hopefully signifies that he’ll catch on at Washington State quickly. Several concerns come with projecting Ward to the next level. He’ll need to master a more pro-style offense while developing his pre- and post-snap process. Ward’s mechanics are inconsistent, and his accuracy and decision-making fluctuate. He faced several pro-caliber defenders with Incarnate Word, including Sam Houston State's Zyon McCollum, McNeese State's Isaiah Chambers, Nicholls State’s Jarius Monroe, and Southeastern Louisiana's Jack Henderson, but he’ll need to adjust to the higher level of competition in the Pac-12. Ward needs to improve his ball security. He fumbled nearly two dozen times during his two seasons at Incarnate Word. He becomes too flat-footed in the pocket sometimes, which sabotages his lower body mechanics. There are instances of Ward driving passes with just his upper body instead of engaging his lower half, and he needs to become more comfortable in the pocket. He has elite arm talent, an impressive release, good touch, and enough mobility to generate big plays. However, his developing pre- and post-snap process and fluctuating accuracy against FCS competition limit his draft projection until we see him perform at Washington State. He might benefit from returning to college in 2023 for his senior year.

Grade:

4th Round

Quotes:

“I had an opportunity to be around Josh Allen at Wyoming and this reminds me of that. That infectious person who loves the game, loves the guys, loves hanging out and hasn't seen a bad day. It's just amazing how infectious and how that stuff compounds. That's who Cameron [Ward] is naturally, and that is not forced at all.” -- Washington State head coach Jake Dickert on QB Cameron Ward

“People will make a lot about his arm strength, but I'll make a lot about his anticipation and the way he sees the window. His timing is just incredible. One thing people get sucked into is how far and how fast the ball comes out, but anticipating second-level windows, especially in the red zone, is something that is just such a unique talent. He has that.” -- Washington State head coach Jake Dickert on QB Cameron Ward

Background:

Ward is from Columbia High School in West Columbia, Texas. He was a member of the class of 2020 and was not ranked by any major recruiting sites. Ward threw for over 1,000 yards in his high school senior and junior seasons. In 2018, he completed 72 out of 124 pass attempts for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns to accompany four rushing scores. His opportunities were limited by Columbia’s Wing-T offense. Ward earned First-Team All-Southern Brazoria County honors at quarterback and was an All-State honorable mention. He was the all-district offensive MVP twice as a basketball player. According to MaxPreps, Ward averaged over 20 points per game as a junior and senior, amassing nearly 600 points in his high school basketball career. Ward has three older siblings, one of which ran track and field at Houston Baptist. He’s related to Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs and former San Diego Chargers defensive back Quentin Jammer. Ward transferred from Incarnate Word to Washington State in 2022. His accolades at the FCS level include the 2020 Jerry Rice Award (given to the most outstanding FCS freshman), a 2021 First-Team All-Southland Conference selection, and a 2021 STATS FCS Second-Team All-America selection.