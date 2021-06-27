NFL Draft Profile: Carter Warren, Offensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Panthers

#77

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 320

DOB: 5/31/_

Eligible: 2022

Paterson, NJ

Passaic Tech

Carter Warren

Pittsburgh Panthers

Pros:

Bogan: Carter Warren is a very athletic left tackle prospect who meets the size thresholds for the position. Utilizes an angle set where he displays very good foot quickness in pass protection to cut off defensive ends who try to bend the edge. Redirects with good balance in pass protection when defenders attempt to sell him vertical and cut back underneath. Solid hand placement, does a good job of hitting balance points of pass rushers and forcing them to round their edge. Good instincts to recognize pass stunts and twists on the defensive line. Explodes out of his stance in the run game when working laterally as a reach blocker who effortlessly works down the line showing the ability to own the angle and drive defenders out with proper leverage. Displays good flexibility to get his hips flipped around when he is used as the backside cut-off block. Warren plays with a smooth and controlled tempo to his game due to his ability to be a nimble athlete.

Ezring: The notion that seniors are generally worse draft prospects than underclassmen is disproven annually. Carter Warren, a rising redshirt senior, has stood out at left tackle for the Panthers since seizing the starting job in 2019. Pittsburgh’s blindside protector boasts impressive movement skills that allow him to get to space, climb, pull and reach block. He has the agility and change of direction to mirror in his pass sets and at the second level. Further, Warren has the natural power to anchor through contact to his frame. He enhances this power with a wide base to improve his balance. Additionally, he displays a solid understanding of pad level and hand placement to gain leverage at contact. After his initial shot, the Panthers’ standout latches on with notable grip strength to sustain blocks. What’s more, he has the length to manage distance. Once engaged, Warren uses leg drive to create space or close distance against pass rush moves. The talented tackle complements his promising athletic profile, with sound technique. In pass protection, he maintains a hard inside shoulder and boasts a strong power step to address inside moves. Warren also practices proper weight distribution in pass protection. Moreover, the Pittsburgh lineman keeps his feet in sync with his punches. When he takes false steps, Warren typically extends a trail hand to slow defenders down while he recovers. Finally, Warren offers the versatility to play guard or tackle in a zone or gap scheme.

Cons:

Bogan: Needs to improve his consistency in his punch, displays a bad habit of laying his hands on defenders instead of striking to stop their momentum. Struggles when teams are able to disguise their edge pressures, will too often miss blitzers off the edge. Struggles to get attached on 2nd level defenders, will duck his head and whiff in space. Ends up in stalemates in the run game when working to displace defenders vertically, want to see him use his lower half more on contact to drive defenders back instead of popping straight up on contact and trying to drive defenders with an arched back.

Ezring: Although the Panthers’ tackle is NFL-ready in many ways, he should not be seen as an immediate starter. Warren is limited by certain technical shortcomings that he must work through to reach his potential. The talented lineman’s issues primarily come from his tendency to surrender his chest. While he typically does this by shooting his hands late, Warren sometimes practices poor hand placement that only worsens the problem. Similarly, his pad level rises at times to further invite defenders to his chest. Once the opposition lands hands on his frame, they displace him, stack him or use other power moves to work through him. NFL strength will expose this issue. Furthermore, Warren’s sound weight distribution in pass protection seems completely lost at times in his run blocking. The Pittsburgh standout lunges and ducks his head when entering engagement at the first level and in space. Defenders take advantage of his momentum to redirect and replace. Finally, Warren’s awareness is regularly exposed by even mildly creative defensive play designs. He struggles against stunts, delayed blitzers or multiple rushers to his gap. The athletic prospect exhibits tunnel vision too often and fails to disengage with proper timing.

Summary:

Bogan: Warren is a left tackle with very good athletic traits due to having very good foot quickness and lateral explosiveness. Displays strong hands that hit balance points on defensive linemen and forcing them off their rush path. Needs to improve on his ability to identify blitzes. He has excellent tools to be a quality starting left tackle at the next level with the room to improve on his hand techniques and tapping more consistently into his lower half for power.

Ezring: One of the most impressive prospects on Pittsburgh’s roster, Carter Warren boasts NFL power, movement skills, flexibility and length. What’s more, he mostly practices sound technique to enhance his strengths. To reach his potential, the talented tackle must learn to make his flashes of refined play into a consistent product. Nonetheless, Warren projects as a reliable backup early in his career with high-level starting potential.

Background:

Born in Paterson, New Jersey on January 19th, 1999 to parents Todd and Lynette Warren, Carter Saint Warren was a decorated offensive lineman at Passaic Tech. In his junior season, the talented tackle helped lead his run-first team to a 10-2 record and the North 1, Group 5 title. As a senior, Warren was a key component of an offensive line that paved the way for a staggering 185.8 rushing yards per game (2,229 total). Passaic Tech went 9-3 and reached its third consecutive North 1, Group 5 championship game. For his stellar performance, Warren was named first-team All-Group 5 and first-team All-New Jersey. The athletic lineman was a highly sought-after recruit following his high school career. 247Sports Composite Rankings listed him as the 454th-overall player in his class, the 48th-best offensive tackle in his year and the 9th-ranked recruit in the state of New Jersey. Warren chose to attend the University of Pittsburgh, directly contradicting most experts’ prediction that he would play for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Despite his athletic ability and potential, the New Jersey native was not an early-impact player for the Panthers. Warren redshirted his first year and did not play in 2018. In 2019, he was named first-string after an outstanding offseason. He started all thirteen games. In 2020, he continued his campaign as the team’s left tackle. He played in each of the team’s nine games and started the first eight. Warren is not the only accomplished football player in his family. He has two cousins who played Division 1 college football. Darnell Carter was a linebacker at the University of Virginia from 2006 to 2010; Keith Lumpkin was a Rutgers offensive lineman from 2011 to 2015. Warren has one sister and is an administration of justice major.

One-Liners

Bogan: He has excellent tools to be a quality starting left tackle at the next level with the room to improve on his hand techniques and tapping more consistently into his lower half for power.

Ezring: A promising senior prospect, Carter Warren boasts NFL power, movement skills, flexibility, length and technique; to reach his high-level starter potential, he must learn to practice better hand timing.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 8.0 / 8.6

Ezring: 7.5 / 8.5