Cary Angeline - Tight End North Carolina State Wolfpack Scouting Report

CARY ANGELINE | North Carolina State | TE | 6 | rSr | 6055 | 254 | 4.89 | Chester Springs, PA | Dowington East

Overview:

After beginning his career at USC, Angeline has seen his production begin to skyrocket as a part of the NC State program, leading to a career high 25 receptions for 379 yards and five touchdowns. Angeline followed up that standout first season by accounting for 412 yards and six touchdowns on 27 receptions. Amongst a struggling Wolfpack passing attack, the box score doesn’t tell the full story. With outstanding length with an imposing frame, Angeline offers a headache for undersized defenders tasked with covering him. He has all the ability to climb the ladder and win at the catch point. Angeline is also an underrated linear athlete who has enough juice to threaten vertically. The moment he steps onto an NFL field, he will be a huge weapon in the red zone… quite literally. While his overall athletic profile looks adequate enough, there is almost no flexibility to his game. He struggles to get in and out of his breaks, limiting his versatility. He has the frame to get it done in the run game but it is a real work in progress right now. There is a lack of power in his lower half to establish and maintain leverage. With some added improvement, Angeline has enough physical tools to be looked at as a draftable prospect in a weak senior tight end group.

Background:

Named honorable mention All-ACC after transferring from USC. Sat out the first two games of 2018 due to transfer rules. Played football at Downington East High School in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania. Was also a notable basketball player, averaging 22.4 points per game and 12 rebounds as a junior. Considered a four star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports. From a long line of college football players: grandfather Fran (TE/DE - Colgate), father Chris (QB/TE - Columbia), uncle Larry (Mansfield), uncle Jerry (Hobart) and brother Ryley (LB/RB - Delaware).

