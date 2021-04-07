Charles Snowden - 4-3 Outside  Linebacker Virginia Cavaliers Scouting Report

CHARLES SNOWDEN | Virginia | OB | #11 | Sr | 6062 | 232 | 4.67e | Silver Springs, MD | St. Albans HS | 03.27.98

Overview:

A pterodactyl on the defensive side of the football, Snowden started 35 consecutive games at outside linebacker in Virginia’s base 3-4 alignment before an injury ended his senior season. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Snowden is a unique body type to project. What is even more unique is how well he moves for a player his size. While one might expect slow transitions from a high-legged athlete, Snowden shows out of the ordinary movement skills for a player of his stature. In space, he covers a lot of ground with astounding flexibility. He is a matchup eliminator offensively who can be used to erase big-time tight ends in the passing game in man coverage. While in zone, his length pays off big-time. Snowden is able to routinely close passing windows. He sets a firm edge in the run game, but lacks overall strength to consistently hold the point of attack. Despite being labeled as an edge in the 3-4 alignment, Snowden is not a natural fit as a pass rusher and also plays on special teams (field goal, extra point and punt block units). He is a linear athlete that lacks the bend and plan to get home consistently. Snowden will need a creative defensive coordinator to maximize his talents. He projects as an intriguing mid-to-late-round project that will have NFL evaluators intrigued.

Background:

Was selected as an All-ACC honorable mention pick in 2019. Has started 35 games during his Virginia career. Missed the final two games of 2020 with a broken ankle. Snowden played linebacker and wide receiver at St. Albans School for head coach Gary Schnell. Played basketball under O.J. Johnson, a former UVA wide receiver and tight end. Was a consensus three-star recruit by all major recruiting outlets.

