September 21, 2021
Breaking down the top 2022 NFL Draft running back prospects (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: Charles Williams, Running Back, UNLV Rebels

NFL draft profile scouting report for UNLV running back, Charles Williams
2439

#8
Pos: RB
Ht: 5090
Wt: 200
DOB: 2/28/98
Eligible: 2022
Fresno, CA
Bullard High School

Charles Williams
UNLV Rebels

Latest News:

UNLV super senior running back Charles Williams turned in a resilient performance in week one, despite a devastating double-overtime loss to Eastern Washington. The elusive and explosive runner toted the rock 27 times for 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a fourth-quarter score to help tie the game. The wins have been hard to come by during his Rebels career but Williams remained positive after the game stating, “We can’t look at this loss and hang on to it all season. We’ve got 11 more games to go, so we’ve got to focus on those 11 games.” The Fresno native has now surpassed 3,000 rushing yards for his career and has an excellent opportunity to improve his draft stock next week against a pro-coached Arizona State defense. Keep an eye on this backfield dart who blends spend and power, as he could ultimately land on the NFL Draft radar. (9/5/21)

UNLV super senior running back Charles Williams turned in a resilient performance in week one, despite a devastating double-overtime loss to Eastern Washington. The elusive and explosive runner toted the rock 27 times for 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a fourth-quarter score to help tie the game. The wins have been hard to come by during his Rebels career but Williams remained positive after the game stating, “We can’t look at this loss and hang on to it all season. We’ve got 11 more games to go, so we’ve got to focus on those 11 games.” The Fresno native has now surpassed 3,000 rushing yards for his career and has an excellent opportunity to improve his draft stock next week against a pro-coached Arizona State defense. Keep an eye on this backfield dart who blends spend and power, as he could ultimately land on the NFL Draft radar. (9/5/21)

