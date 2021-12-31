NFL Draft Profile: Chase Allen, Tight End, Iowa State Cyclones

#11

Pos: TE

Ht: 6070

Wt: 250

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Nixa, MO

Nixa High School

Chase Allen Iowa State University Cyclones

One Liner:

Chase Allen possesses excellent size and catch radius at the TE position and is a reliable target for a QB. He is a limited athlete, blocker, and route runner

Pros:

Long and Lengthy tight end prospect that has a large catch radius. Chase Allen is a reliable pass catcher with strong hands and can make catches above and below the frame. He shows good alignment versatility, lining up as an inline, H-back, and slot receiver. Allen gives the QB an easy target to throw too. He gets square and makes himself an easy target and will catch some tough contested balls. Nice use of hands and physicality at the top of routes to create separation. Excellent concentration and field awareness on the sideline to make tough catches with two feet in bounds. Good at blocking on inside zone, working combos as he attacks the low hip and takes good angles climbing to the second. Good competitive toughness willing to work the MOF.

Cons:

Older prospect that is 24 right now and will be 25 as a rookie. Limited athlete and slow long speed. He is a long strider that struggles to change direction. Brings very little to the table as a route runner. Allen lacks the nuance and athleticism to create separation. Poor balance and base when run blocking, ending up on the ground far too often. He could add to his frame and needs to add some strength as he can get bullied blocking DE’s. Marginal pass blocking, showing little understanding to pass protection schemes and effort is at his lowest here.

Summary:

Chase Allen projects to be a developmental project at the next level. He has outstanding height and catch radius and is a reliable pass catches over the MOF. The limited athleticism, blocking, and route running ability will keep him from being much at the next level. At best he could be a tight end 3 for someone if he can make an impact on special teams.

Background:

Chase Allen was a three star recruit by Rivals. He was a three sport standout coming out of Nixa High School in Missouri. He played receiver as a junior, was an all state basketball player, and a very good javelin prep thrower. Allen already earned his degree at Iowa State and is currently in the Industrial and Manufacturing systems graduate program. He redshirted as a freshman in 2016. Started 9 games in 2017 and was second team all big 12. In 2018, he started 1 of 8 games he played in and missed 5 with an injury. He was first team academic all big 12 that year as well. In 2019, he was second team all big 12 again and played in all 13 games while starting 5 of them. He had 17 catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, he was 2ns team all big 12 again and that tight end room had the most receptions in the country. In 2021, he won the Dr. Gerald Large Academic Award.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.5/6.4

