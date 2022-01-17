Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Team(s)
Maryland Terrapins

NFL Draft Profile: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland Terrapins

NFL draft profile scouting report for Maryland Tight End, Chigoziem Okonkwo
i

#9
Pos: TE
Ht: 6030
Wt: 250
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Powder Springs, GA
Hillgrove High School

maryland-logo-942x1024

Chigoziem Oknokwo Maryland Terrapins

One-Liner:

Okonkwo excels as a blocker and is still growing as a receiver who can threaten the seam and make plays after the catch. 

Pros:

Okonkwo is a good athlete at the position and was used in different ways by Maryland. He mainly lined up as an in-line tight end and also showed the ability to split out wide or be used in motion as an H-back. Shows good burst at the line of scrimmage to threaten the seam. Flashes the footwork needed to run routes over the middle of the field and to the sidelines. He excels as a blocker because of his technique and leg drive. Both as a pass protector and run blocker, he consistently shows the necessary initial punch and strength to succeed. He can move out in space to get his body in a favorable position to block efficiently. He can create after the catch with his legs when he gets the ball near the line of scrimmage. He has contributed on the kick return, punt coverage and extra point units.

Cons:

Okonkwo wasn’t utilized much as a receiver for the Maryland offense which can be attributed to many reasons. He struggles to create much separation in time to give his quarterback a window to throw in. When catching the ball, his hands don’t seem natural at this point in his career, as he constantly uses his body. Needs to always maintain proper body position and hand technique when blocking in between the tackles. He will often overpursue a defender or whiff when attempting to create contact.

Summary:

Chigoziem Okonkwo is an experienced tight end for the Terrapins who has found a lot of success as a blocker in his collegiate career. He possesses all the traits to continue to develop as a blocker at the next level. He is still relatively raw as a receiver, with this season being his first with good production. He can threaten the seam or create yards after the catch when receiving the ball in the flat or on a screen. Okonkwo can be a solid special teamer and depth option for a team.

Background:

Chigoziem Okonkwo is from Powder Springs, Georgia. He attended Hillgrove High School and played under head coach Phillip Ironside. He was rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite. Okonkwo was the 23rd ranked tight end in the nation and chose Maryland over Georgia Tech and Navy. Helped his team to a regional championship as a senior. He is the son of Isloma Okonkwo and has two older sisters. He is a member of the Big Ten’s Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. He earned his degree in kinesiology and currently pursuing his Master’s in Technology Entrepreneurship.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4/7.2

Floor/Ceiling: Special Teams / Backup

Scheme Fit: In-Line Tight End

Read More

Grade: 7th Round

Injury History: Missed all of 2020 season after developing myocarditis, likely stemming from COVID. 

Character Notes: N/A

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

#9
Pos: TE
Ht: 6030
Wt: 250
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Powder Springs, GA
Hillgrove High School

Chigoziem Oknokwo Maryland Terrapins

One-Liner:

Okonkwo excels as a blocker and is still growing as a receiver who can threaten the seam and make plays after the catch. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Okonkwo_Header2
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland Terrapins

37 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Tropical Bowl All-Star Game
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 Tropical Bowl Measurements

18 minutes ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

38 minutes ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

57 minutes ago
Christian_Watson_20181117_FB_Southern_Illinois043
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State Bison

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
R
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jaivon Heiligh, Wide Receiver, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_13762679
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dylan Parham, Center, Memphis Tigers

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_14247407
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ed Ingram, Offensive Guard, LSU Tigers

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15917048
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Damone Clark, Linebacker, LSU Tigers

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive