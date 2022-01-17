NFL Draft Profile: Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End, Maryland Terrapins

#9

Pos: TE

Ht: 6030

Wt: 250

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Powder Springs, GA

Hillgrove High School

Chigoziem Oknokwo Maryland Terrapins

One-Liner:

Okonkwo excels as a blocker and is still growing as a receiver who can threaten the seam and make plays after the catch.

Pros:

Okonkwo is a good athlete at the position and was used in different ways by Maryland. He mainly lined up as an in-line tight end and also showed the ability to split out wide or be used in motion as an H-back. Shows good burst at the line of scrimmage to threaten the seam. Flashes the footwork needed to run routes over the middle of the field and to the sidelines. He excels as a blocker because of his technique and leg drive. Both as a pass protector and run blocker, he consistently shows the necessary initial punch and strength to succeed. He can move out in space to get his body in a favorable position to block efficiently. He can create after the catch with his legs when he gets the ball near the line of scrimmage. He has contributed on the kick return, punt coverage and extra point units.

Cons:

Okonkwo wasn’t utilized much as a receiver for the Maryland offense which can be attributed to many reasons. He struggles to create much separation in time to give his quarterback a window to throw in. When catching the ball, his hands don’t seem natural at this point in his career, as he constantly uses his body. Needs to always maintain proper body position and hand technique when blocking in between the tackles. He will often overpursue a defender or whiff when attempting to create contact.

Summary:

Chigoziem Okonkwo is an experienced tight end for the Terrapins who has found a lot of success as a blocker in his collegiate career. He possesses all the traits to continue to develop as a blocker at the next level. He is still relatively raw as a receiver, with this season being his first with good production. He can threaten the seam or create yards after the catch when receiving the ball in the flat or on a screen. Okonkwo can be a solid special teamer and depth option for a team.

Background:

Chigoziem Okonkwo is from Powder Springs, Georgia. He attended Hillgrove High School and played under head coach Phillip Ironside. He was rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite. Okonkwo was the 23rd ranked tight end in the nation and chose Maryland over Georgia Tech and Navy. Helped his team to a regional championship as a senior. He is the son of Isloma Okonkwo and has two older sisters. He is a member of the Big Ten’s Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition. He earned his degree in kinesiology and currently pursuing his Master’s in Technology Entrepreneurship.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4/7.2

Floor/Ceiling: Special Teams / Backup

Scheme Fit: In-Line Tight End

Grade: 7th Round

Injury History: Missed all of 2020 season after developing myocarditis, likely stemming from COVID.

Character Notes: N/A

