NFL Draft Profile: Chris Oladokun, Quarterback, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

#6

Pos: QB

Ht: 6012

Wt: 207

Hand: 0878

Arm: 3238

Wing: 7628

DOB: 9/3/97

Eligibility: 2022

Tampa, FL

Sickles High School

Chris Oladokun

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

One-Liner:

Inconsistent footwork but relies on a dynamic arm which helps him make plays from a number of directions and angles all over the field. Can test a defense with his feet but has issues making plays with pressure in his face.

Pros:

An interesting prospect that possesses a lot of tools you want from your quarterback. Chris Oladokun has a quick and compact throwing motion that generates velocity quickly from a number of throwing angles. He can get behind his throws even in instances where he can't step into his throw or his body is moving in a contradictory direction. Really impressive ball placement with timing routes where he throws guys up and puts it where his guy can get it. Good pocket awareness, both knowing when to step up or bail out the side. Will extend plays in a number of ways while maintaining eyes down the field.

Cons:

Despite being in his sixth year, Oladokun has plenty of areas of concern and improvement. He makes some plays look a lot harder than they should be. Feels pressure well but will abandon some mechanics and rush himself despite having time. Trusts his arm to a fault and will attempt throws into tight coverage that are ill-advised. Shortens the stride of his front leg at times to get air on the ball rather than adjusting his mechanics properly. Puts stress on his upper body to correct some technical flaws. Decision-making can be worrisome as he needs to realize that it's sometimes better to throw the ball away than forcing a tight window.

Summary:

A dynamic quarterback who has a quick release with good velocity on his throws. Can make plays inside and outside the pocket but is very comfortable making throws on the run, regardless of direction. Inconsistent decision-making and speeds his game up too much at times. Solid leadership skills and good control over an offense with a lot of pro elements and moving parts. Best fit in a spread offense that emphasizes good spacing and timing.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.8 / 7.7

