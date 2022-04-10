NFL Draft Profile: Christian Benford, Cornerback, Villanova Wildcats

#41

Pos: CB

Ht: 6003

Wt: 196

Hand: 958

Arm: 3178

Wing: 7478

40: 3178

DOB: 9/21/2000

Hometown: Randallstown, MD

High School: Randallstown

Christian Benford

Villanova Wildcats

One-liner:

A big physical cornerback, with ball-hawking skills and lockdown capabilities. This is a player that put in the right situations, can become a star.

Pros:

This is a big-bodied cornerback, with a surprisingly thick build for his position. He plays a very physical game and is able to completely eliminate a wide receiver from a game. Great initial jam at the line that can stifle a receiver on his takeoff. Excellent in zone coverage, whether he is playing tight or soft coverage. With exceptional closing speed, he can really limit the yardage on short passes. Strong and active hands that he uses extremely well. He has phenomenal ball skills, he can easily track passes and pick them off. Uses his size well and hits with force, which helps make him a good tackler. Leads by example. He never quits on a play and has no problem chasing down an opponent, even if he is on the opposite side of the field. Has the versatility to play both the outside and inside cornerback positions.

Cons:

Not the fastest cornerback, he is definitely susceptible to getting beat by the deep ball. If he misses his initial jam attempt, he sometimes gets a slow start and loses his coverage. He needs to play either soft coverage or tight press coverage, when he is in intermediate coverage he struggles to keep up with receivers. For some reason, that type of coverage gets him confused about what to do. Doesn’t have enough quickness to play only man coverage, he is very vulnerable to fast and twitchy receivers. He gives up too much ground in man and then doesn’t have the speed to catch up with the receiver once he chooses the direction of the route. For how physical he plays, he has a hard time shedding blockers and can easily get lost in the flow of a run play. It really seems that if he doesn’t initiate contact on a play, he struggles to recover.

Summary:

This is a big, physical cornerback with great ball-hawking abilities and a ton of overall potential. Hard initial punch when pressing receivers and can completely stop their momentum coming off of the line of scrimmage. He has a strong inside hand and has the ability to keep the receiver in front of him. Outstanding ball skills. Not only can intercept any pass, but he is great at tracking the ball and using his hands correctly to break up passes. Very versatile player, he can play all of the cornerback positions. He is not the fastest cornerback however and is very vulnerable against the deep ball. He can play both man and zone coverage effectively but will be much more successful in a zone coverage scheme. He plays a very physical game and has no problem delivering a big hit, as long as he initiates contact. If he isn’t the one engaging, he can be taken out of a play. Really struggles shedding blockers and will get lost in the flow of a play. Doesn’t have the ability to match elite speed. That being said he does have a terrific motor and will never give up on a play, even if it’s on the opposite side of the field.

Background:

Born in Baltimore Maryland, he is the son of Jewell Benford and Christel Perry. He played at Randallstown High School and was named to the All-Baltimore County Team and All-State Team. After joining Villanova in 2018 he was named CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year and Third Team All-CAA. He also led the team in interceptions and tied for the lead in pass deflections as a freshman. He had a solid sophomore season but received no accolades. In 2020 he earned First Team All-CAA and CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll, as well as Villanova’s Athletic Director Honor Roll. He would once again make First Team All-CAA his final season in 2021.

Grade:

Round 7

Serritella Evaluation

Remove the FCS sticker from the helmet and Benford looks every bit the part of a player who belongs on Sundays. A distinguished All-CAA selection and four-year starter, the Maryland native measured in at an impressive 6-foot and 197 pounds. Few, if any, defenders in the nation got their hands on more balls this past season than Benford, as evidenced by his 25 pass deflections (per school site) and seven interceptions. In addition, the aggressive cover man is not afraid to stick his nose in the dirt and help out against the run. As the draft process wears on, more NFL teams will take notice of the sturdy and reliable Benford.