Christian Uphoff - Free Safety Illinois State Redbirds Scouting Report

CHRISTIAN UPHOFF | Illinois State | DS | #24 | rSr | 6024 | 213 | Washington, IL | Washington | 01.22.98

Overview:

Entrenched on one of the more talented defensive units on the FCS level, Uphoff has been a playmaker on the back end and as a returner for the better part of his three seasons for the Redbirds. Uphoff is a long, good-looking athlete who has the type of frame that defensive coordinators fall in love with. He is your ideal two-high safety who has barely begun to tap into his upside athletically. Uphoff is a loose mover who has some notable range on the back end, working hash to sideline with great efficiency. He is a willing tackler who has no problem mixing it up in the box. Uphoff is a big projection who lacks the power profile to match up consistently near the line of scrimmage, especially with the increased level of competition on the horizon. He is a little high-cut, affecting quickness in his transitions, specifically unhinging and working vertically down the sideline. A surprise Senior Bowl honoree, Uphoff has the profile that will have teams excited for what the future can bring. With his combination of size, growth potential and smoothness, Uphoff is a developmental piece on the back end whose patient investment could bring substantial long-term dividends.

Background:

Raised in Peoria, Illinois. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Played in 11 games as a sophomore. Started all 15 games as a junior. Two siblings. Cousin Aaron Green played running back at TCU. Invited to the 2021 Senior Bowl.

