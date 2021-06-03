NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Verdell, Running Back, Oregon Ducks

#7

Pos: RB

Ht: 5100

Wt: 210

DOB: 8/16/99

Eligible: 2022

Chula Vista, CA

Mater Dei Catholic High School

C.J. Verdell

Oregon Ducks

Pros:

Pulido: Verdell has excellent patience as a runner. He consistently waits for the hole to open and has the excellent foot quickness to change direction and hit the hole. He is outstanding as a pass-catcher with soft hands and solid route-running ability that allows him to affect the game from both levels. Verdell has excellent short-area movement abilities that make him hard to get down in the open field and constantly has 2nd level defenders guessing. He has great leg drive that keeps him competing at contact and allows him to play bigger than his size.

Cons:

Pulido: Verdell does have a size deficiency and would have more trouble bouncing off tackles at the next level. Verdell also is not a great pass protector and needs to improve as a blocker in order to stay on the field at the next level. Verdell does not have great contact balance and though tackles he does not bounce off of tackles.

Summary:

Pulido: Small change of pace back with a ton of vision and quickness to make a difference at the next level. CJ Verdell has quick feet and explosion to get through holes at the line of scrimmage. He is patient for the holes to open and shoots through them. He keeps second-level defenders on skates as he hits the second level too quick for them to get to him. In the pass game, he has soft hands and quickness and effectiveness in his routes. He is a really good run-after-catch player. Verdell struggles with long speed, he has the burst and quickness to gain immediate separation but he doesn’t threaten the entire field with his speed. Verdell does well with constancy but he lacks good contact balance. He more so falls forward with contact than he does have contact balance.

Background:

Four-star prospect by ESPN. Top 40 player in California by ESPN and 247Sports. Ranked the No. 24 running back and No. 38 prospect in California by 247Sports. Tabbed the No. 32 running back and No. 36 recruit in California by ESPN. Named a top 100 recruit on the West Coast by the Tacoma News Tribune. Named the 2016 CIF San Diego Section Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. Awarded the 2016 Silver Pigskin. Ran for 2,399 yards and 36 touchdowns on 262 carries, averaging 9.2 yards per carry to help lead Mater Dei Catholic to a CIF San Diego Section Division II Championship. Also caught three touchdown passes and returned one kickoff for a touchdown while accumulating 2,605 yards of total offense. Scored five rushing touchdowns in a game three times in 2016. Selected first-team All-CIF San Diego Section as a junior. Carried the ball 169 times for 2,135 yards for an impressive 12.6 yards per carry while rushing for 28 touchdowns. Also caught five touchdown passes, returned a kick for a touchdown and intercepted two passes to lead Mater Dei Catholic to a Division V-AA state title. Scored three total touchdowns and ran for 153 yards in the Crusaders’ 56-21 win over Immanuel in the state championship game. Chose Oregon over Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin and others. One of seven returning FBS players to rush for 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons (2018 & 2019). Fourth among returning FBS players with a combined 2,238 career rushing yards the last two seasons. One of just five players in Oregon history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. Just 68 rushing yards away from entering the top 10 in Oregon history. Oregon is 7-1 when Verdell rushes for 100 yards. Became the ninth FBS player since 2000 with 250 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in a game (vs. Washington State – 2019).

One-Liners

Pulido: Verdell is a small change of pace back that can eventually become a starter due to his patience as a runner, foot quickness in the short area, and his effect he has on the pass game that will allow him to stay on the field at the next level.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 7.8/ 8.5