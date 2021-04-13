Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Deommodore Lenoir - Inside Cornerback Oregon Ducks Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Deommodore Lenoir
Author:
Publish date:

DEOMMODORE LENOIR | Oregon | DC | #0 | rSr | 5106 | 203 | Los Angeles, CA | Salesian HS | 10.06.99

Overview: 

A very smooth athlete who thrives in press man coverage and has excellent ball skills, Lenoir needs to be better in recognizing route combinations in front of him in zone coverage. He’s an excellent athlete with ideal size by NFL standards and more than willing to be physical with receivers at the line of scrimmage. Lenoir plays a read press technique and is very patient mirroring the receiver at the line of scrimmage. He has a great feel of when to flip his hips when the receiver is threatening his leverage and displays a smooth transition coming out of his back-pedal. His play speed and twitch is average, but rarely did a receiver just run by him. His footwork and speed are above average, but he will need to get better in that area. Would like to see more out of his motor and running down plays harder than he did from the back side and being more physical when tackling. Although he does a great job at the line mirroring the receiver’s release, he can be much better at mirroring routes down the field. It’s evident that he is more comfortable in press technique, but he needs to be better on anticipating routes down the field in off-coverage. Lenoir projects as a mid-round pick.

Background: 

Was a standout on both sides of the ball in high school. Rated the No. 1 athlete and the No. 54 prospect by Rivals; consensus four-star by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Played in 47 games during his Duck career. Invited to East West Shrine Bowl.

lenoir

