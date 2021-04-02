Dez Fitzpatrick: Louisville Cardinals Wide Receiver 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

DEZ FITZPATRICK | Louisville | WO | #7 | rSR | 6012 | 210 | 4.44e | Farmington Hills, KY | Waterford Mott | 12.17.97

The redshirt senior seems to have finally broken out in his last season at Louisville after logging just 1756 yards in his first three seasons. The formerly highly touted recruit out of Michigan is averaging over 20 yards per catch this season. While he is a long strider with good deep speed to threaten defenses vertically, Fitzpatrick is much more than just that. His quick feet help him get off the line against press where he is able to gain leverage and get on top of defenders consistently. As a route runner, he has shown consistent improvement, sinking his hips and gaining separation in the intermediate area. Fitzpatrick is a weapon with the ball in his hands as he can take slants and screens to the house. He needs to show improvement as a blocker and when he is attacking the ball in the air. While he is an older prospect, Fitzpatrick can contribute right away in the NFL as an outside receiver who can beat press consistently, running a largely vertical route tree.

Raised in the Detroit, Michigan area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Communications major. Redshirt. Started 8 of 13 games played as a freshman. Played in 11 games as a sophomore. Father, Greg Fitzpatrick played in the CFL. Brother, Christian Fitzpatrick is also a WR at Louisville.

